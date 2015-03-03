Opinion & Columns

Deserving of our thanks

To the Editor:

Our county commissioners are a dedicated group of people who put serving the public above all else.  They spend countless hours working with and representing the people of Houston County. Our commissioners attend regular board meetings, as well as meetings of board sub-committees and county-related boards and commissions. They represent county concerns before local, state and national boards and commissions, including school boards, city councils, township boards, and state and federal offices.

Although the issue of frac sand mining is probably the most popular topic of concern throughout the county, let us not forget that our commissioners address numerous other issues and concerns.  A few of these topics include the county’s affairs, road systems, property and finances. Our commissioners review, adjust and adopt the annual county budget, authorize the levy and collection of county-wide property taxes, and serve as a board of equalization on disputes regarding appraised property values for taxing purposes. In addition, our commissioners establish policies and procedures for central administration and county departments. They oversee the county personnel system and the process for purchase of equipment and supplies for use by the county. This list of their duties and responsibilities could go on for miles.

While many of us return to our homes after a long day’s work, our job for the day is done. However, this is not the case for our commissioners. They receive phone calls, emails, and mail on a continual basis. Our commissioners sacrifice a lot of their family time and personal lives to serve the citizens of Houston County.  They knew the responsibilities expected of them when they decided to run for election and they chose to serve as leaders for the citizens of Houston County.

Let us not forget that as citizens of Houston County, we elected our county commissioners because we believed that they would be strong leaders.  If someone does not agree with the decisions that the county commissioners are making, or feels that he/she could do a better job, I would encourage them to consider running in the next commissioner race.  However, as of now, these dedicated individuals are our county commissioners. They are human like the rest of us, and yes, they make mistakes too. I encourage you to put yourself in their shoes. I know that I would not like to be constantly criticized about my work, and I do not think most other people would either. Therefore, rather than criticizing our county commissioners, I encourage the citizens of Houston County to work with them by effectively communicating and negotiating, rather than personally attacking them.

Thank you Judy, Justin, Steve, Teresa and Dana for your dedication and hard work.

Kelly Groth

Caledonia, Minnesota

  • Gary Parr

    You should take the time to pull your head out of the sand.These people represent the people of Houston Co.not their own personal agendas or personal gains. If they vote against our wishes they should be expelled!

  • Shellshocked

    Correct, these people represent the people of Houston County not just the group that is screaming the loudest as they do not represent the populous as a whole. Being a great politician is making a decision when it might be unpopular but it’s the right thing to do. It’s also protecting those who can’t protect themselves or representing and acting on behalf of those who do not have time to fully study and evaluate an issue because of other obligations. So sometimes we go to war, we protect a woman’s right to chose and we implemented healthcare reform among other things and you can argue none are popular but they are the right thing to do. In this case there are 3 people who are doing that and two that are not. Thank you Judy, Theresa and Steve for doing that.

    • Yvonne Krogstad

      These three are NOT representing the people of Houston County. The results of three separate polls (by newspapers) showed an overwhelming majority in favor of a ban. Further if you ask any of them and they answer truthfully, the phone calls and emails they received were at least 85% in favor of a ban. How is that serving the people? This is supposed to be a democracy. Further, maybe those who don’t have the time to study the issue shouldn’t voice their opinion – since it isn’t their own opinion, it is what someone has told them.

      • Shellshocked

        Lady if you knew anything about data then you would know that polls by newspapers are unscientific and should not be used for making decisions. If one wants to take a sample and interpolate a population then things like sample size, demographics, power of test etc. are incredibly important. The polls you mention are conducted online and don’t even control whether the same person can take it more than once. As someone who makes a great living analyzing data, I know this and I have something you don’t…CREDIBILITY. Furthermore, the same people making the calls to the commissioners are the same people that show up at the meetings each week and the vast majority of that group is from Houston and Money Creek and from what I can tell none work. Finally, a good politician, that represents the people does not make decisions based upon what a fanatic, angry mob wants.

  • Shellshocked

    You have no business making these accusations against Theresa, Judy or Steve. They are all honorable individuals. I know long before being elected commissioner, Steve regularly dedicated his time at community events, benefits for those who are ill or fallen on hard times and I know he has cleared the driveway of at least one elderly individual in Caledonia after a hard snowfall. He still does those things today and he does not do it for personal gain or praise. Quite the contrary, he does it because it’s the right thing to do. This situation is no different.

    • Citizen

      Steve volunteers at many events. He recently helped the local 4H club at the food shelf.

  • Jack Maxwell

    Steve, Teresa & Judy – THANK YOU for being courageous enough to stand in the face of a bully and people with a mob mentality who are trying to intimidate you into voting for a ban which you know cannot be enforced. Thank you for listening to what your county attorney is advising you when he says that case law would protect an ordinance with stringent rules and at the same time basically prevent
    frac sand mining. Thank you for NOT putting the county at financial risk by enacting a ban which the county’s insurance company would not stand behind.

    Justin & Dana – Pull your head out of the sand and do what is right for the taxpayers in Houston County. You claim to be looking out for the financial good of the county. How can you say that when you would be putting Houston County taxpayers at financial risk over being sued for a ban when the county attorney told you there is no case law to back it up? Shame on you for putting Houston County at risk of having frac sand mines open because you are too stubborn to give in and support a strict ordinance when you know you do not have the votes for a ban. You would rather “take your ball
    and go home”, than act like an adult and work together to get the job done.

    Justin – Your verbal abuse to your fellow board members is reprehensible. Weren’t you ever taught respect? You should be ashamed of yourself. Grow up and learn how to be a team player rather than a bully.

  • Citizen

    Agreed. Justin, where do you get off on saying you have the majority of the county on your side? You only have 400ish names on your petition. Last time I checked, there are close to 20,000 citizens in Houston County. Which means you have about 2% of the population on your petition. Trust me, there are plenty of people who do NOT agree with you. They just aren’t loud mouths and disrespectful like your followers. I used to have a lot of respect for you…but you wont be getting my vote come next election. Not after how you treated your fellow commissioners. That does not show leadership or respect.