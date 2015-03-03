Deserving of our thanks

To the Editor:

Our county commissioners are a dedicated group of people who put serving the public above all else. They spend countless hours working with and representing the people of Houston County. Our commissioners attend regular board meetings, as well as meetings of board sub-committees and county-related boards and commissions. They represent county concerns before local, state and national boards and commissions, including school boards, city councils, township boards, and state and federal offices.

Although the issue of frac sand mining is probably the most popular topic of concern throughout the county, let us not forget that our commissioners address numerous other issues and concerns. A few of these topics include the county’s affairs, road systems, property and finances. Our commissioners review, adjust and adopt the annual county budget, authorize the levy and collection of county-wide property taxes, and serve as a board of equalization on disputes regarding appraised property values for taxing purposes. In addition, our commissioners establish policies and procedures for central administration and county departments. They oversee the county personnel system and the process for purchase of equipment and supplies for use by the county. This list of their duties and responsibilities could go on for miles.

While many of us return to our homes after a long day’s work, our job for the day is done. However, this is not the case for our commissioners. They receive phone calls, emails, and mail on a continual basis. Our commissioners sacrifice a lot of their family time and personal lives to serve the citizens of Houston County. They knew the responsibilities expected of them when they decided to run for election and they chose to serve as leaders for the citizens of Houston County.

Let us not forget that as citizens of Houston County, we elected our county commissioners because we believed that they would be strong leaders. If someone does not agree with the decisions that the county commissioners are making, or feels that he/she could do a better job, I would encourage them to consider running in the next commissioner race. However, as of now, these dedicated individuals are our county commissioners. They are human like the rest of us, and yes, they make mistakes too. I encourage you to put yourself in their shoes. I know that I would not like to be constantly criticized about my work, and I do not think most other people would either. Therefore, rather than criticizing our county commissioners, I encourage the citizens of Houston County to work with them by effectively communicating and negotiating, rather than personally attacking them.

Thank you Judy, Justin, Steve, Teresa and Dana for your dedication and hard work.

Kelly Groth

Caledonia, Minnesota