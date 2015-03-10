Letterwriter feels personal agendas could be at play

To the Editor:

An overwhelming majority of Houston County residents favor prohibiting industrial frac sand mining. The will of the people has been clearly laid out for you. Incredibly, Commissioner Storlie, Commissioner Schuldt and Commissioner Walters, you have chosen to ignore this fundamental principal of democracy.

Your competency is clearly in question. On February 16, all three of you voted your intent to prohibit industrial frac sand mining. One week later, on February 24, you had mysteriously lost your resolve and commitment to that end. On March 3, you did a complete 180 degree “about face” by voting to remove all prohibition language. You are now dribbling on about regulating this voracious industry with an obscenely inadequate ordinance. Rabid dogs do not respond to obedience training. The people get this, and they want industrial frac sand mining prohibited.

Your failure to embrace science, to seek the advice of outside experts, and to learn everything possible from the Wisconsin experience has rendered you incapable of either establishing predictable outcomes or comprehending long term ramifications. This has cost you the respect of your constituents.

Personally, I think for your own benefit all three of you ought to either resign or reconsider your positions once again and endorse prohibition language.

History is a merciless judge. Outcome is its only criteria. You must ask yourselves: “Am I in any way tainted by any possibility of future personal or family gain from this industry? Do my friends, associates, or other individuals have more influence over my decisions than the will of my constituents? And do I really want my legacy to my family name to be my vote for industrial frac sand mining?

You were not elected to, nor do you have the authority to, put your constituents at risk, the county on the chopping block, and the majorities, will be on the back burner while you pursue your own private agenda.

Kent Holen

Houston, Minnesota