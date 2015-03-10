Letterwriter: “Thank you Commissioners”

To the Editor:

Steve, Teresa & Judy – THANK YOU for being courageous enough to stand in the face of a bully and people with a mob mentality who are trying to intimidate you into voting for a ban which you know cannot be enforced. Thank you for listening to what your county attorney is advising you when he says that case law would protect an ordinance with stringent rules and at the same time basically prevent frac sand mining. Thank you for NOT putting the county at financial risk by enacting a ban which the county’s insurance company would not stand behind.

Justin & Dana – Pull your head out of the sand and do what is right for the taxpayers in Houston County. You claim to be looking out for the financial good of the county. How can you say that when you would be putting Houston County taxpayers at financial risk over being sued for a ban when the county attorney told you there is no case law to back it up? Shame on you for putting Houston County at risk of having frac sand mines open because you are too stubborn to give in and support a strict ordinance when you know you do not have the votes for a ban. You would rather “take your ball and go home,” than act like an adult and work together to get the job done.

Justin – Your verbal abuse to your fellow board members is reprehensible. Weren’t you ever taught respect? You should be ashamed of yourself. Grow up and learn how to be a team player rather than a bully.

Jack Maxwell

Spring Grove, Minnesota