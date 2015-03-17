Scanlan disciplined, county moving on from the issue

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The investigation of Houston County Zoning Administrator Robert Scanlan by an outside law firm last year found he may have violated the use of confidential information, granted special treatment and helped in retaliation against others.

Scanlan was disciplined with three days of unpaid probation, as well as being ordered to complete additional training.

Having received a hostile email from an employee directed at him, Scanlan forwarded the email onto that individual’s boss which led to the discipline.

“As far as the other three claims being made against me, that I acted in favor of someone, that’s simply not true,” Scanlan countered.

As the issue has been brought forward to newspapers, radio and even television stations, including the Grand Forks Herald which ran an article on Scanlan, Houston County commissioner Judy Storlie wanted to stand behind the planning and zoning coordinator.

“We feel he is doing a great job,” Storlie said.

Scanlan, who has held the position for 15 years, feels that it is simply outside pressure.

“I try to treat people all the same,” he said. “To me it doesn’t matter what their position is. If it is a zoning issue I try to help them with it based on the rules that I am obligated to follow.”

Scanlan also defends the fact that he operates a rock quarry.

“I have a quarry, a septic system, a bluff, a setback, a homestead, a feed lot, I operate all of those things,” Scanlan said speaking to the conflict of interest charges that get levied his direction.

The conclusion to an investigation document by Lockridge Grindal Mauen PLLP, a Twin Cities law firm, was received under a Freedom of Information Act request to the county’s human resources director, Tess Kruger.

The document made several key findings.

• It found Scanlan “abused his position to retaliate against certain residents in violation of the county code of ethics.” Specifically, he did not comply with actively promoting public confidence in government, maintaining a positive image to pass constant public scrutiny, inject the prestige of the office into everyday dealings with the public and faithfully complying with all laws and regulations impartially.

• Scanlan “arguably violated” the policy on not sharing information “regarding (redacted name)’s complaint, received in his capacity as an employee, with (redacted name).”

• He did grant special treatment to an unnamed person “by advocating on behalf of (redacted name) to other agencies and the public.”

• He used his position to retaliate on behalf of an unnamed person. “In other words, in his official position, he treated certain residents of Houston County differently than others.”

• He didn’t always appear neutral in order to “consistently portray a positive image and pass public scrutiny.” He hasn’t always applied ordinances impartially “but has allowed himself to be perceived by many in the county as an advocate for and pawn of (redacted name).”

Based on its conclusion, the law firm recommended five days suspension for Scanlan without pay, three days to be served immediately and the other two suspended pending his completion of ethics training. He was also to go through eight hours of training and a written warning was put in his personnel file saying that further violations could result in his termination.

“There are so many good things happening in this county and we really appreciate how hard our county employees are working,” Storlie said. “Bob made a bad choice and has had to pay the consequences.”