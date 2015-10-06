Hot air balloon rally essay contest is back

By Diana Hammell

The Caledonia Argus

As we did last year, in conjunction with the Caledonia Balloon Rally committee, the Caledonia Argus is helping the balloon rally send someone up in the air in a hot air balloon by offering an essay contest where a writer can nominate someone they would like to see have a ride.

Every year for 25 years, hot air balloon pilots have given Caledonia fourth grade students an informational lyceum about the science and the excitement of hot air ballooning. The aerialists, weather permitting, culminate the lyceum with a colorful balloon launch much to the amazement of the students.

Last year, our essay contest was open to everyone, but this year, it will only be open to fifth grade students – those who learned about ballooning last year.

In 150 words or less, a fifth grader may nominate a parent, grandparent, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, cousin, teacher, friend or their neighbor down the street for a balloon ride. They will write their essay on why they would like to send that person up and perhaps why the proposed rider has earned such an honor.

Judging will be done by balloon committee members. The winning entry will be published in The Argus.

Caledonia’s hot air balloon rally will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and 18. Several aerialists will come earlier that week with their balloons, so, from October 15 through 18, area residents should look to the skies for the incredible sight of bright balloons dangling in the sky like floating Christmas ornaments. If you hear a rushing sound, that may be the sound of a blast of flame emanating from a balloon’s burner, so turn your eyes to what you hear and you may see a balloon right above you.

Regularly scheduled balloon launches are scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 a.m., again at 2:30 p.m., and (if weather doesn’t permit flying on Saturday) at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In December, the Caledonia “Classic” Balloon Rally will be back for another weekend of flying high in a basket on December 5 and 6. Aerialists will return again for the annual Christmas parade on Friday night and flights are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.