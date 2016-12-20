City approves 0 percent levy increase

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Upon review of the 2017 budget/levy, the council agreed to a 0% increase in the levy for 2017.

The council agreed to budget $29,000 for a new pickup truck for the police department and will fund this purchase by transferring the necessary funds from the capital improvement fund to the general fund.

The city received the good news of a certified Local Government Aid of $958,945. This represents an increase of $1,957 from the 2016 amount.

The city currently has an estimated fund balance of $97,760 which has the formerly proposed levy amount of 3.71 percent included.

The final levy will need to be certified to the county auditor by Dec. 28, 2016.

Other news

• No citizens or taxpayers were in attendance during the Truth-in-Taxation public hearing on the 2017 budget and levy.

• The council approved an ordinance amending Chapter 33 of the Caledonia city code to affirm the library board and establish a library fund. The council reviewed and discussed the ordinance which would amend the city code to recognize the library board and establish a special fund known as the library fund which would be levied separately by the city each year. City administrator Adam Swann reported that the ordinance was presented for the council’s consideration, in part, because although research indicated the library board was formally created and recognized in 1919 and had been in existence since that time, the board was not included in the city code.

• The city accepted a letter of resignation from Randall Ashbacher as a member of the Caledonia Ambulance department.

• The city approved the licenses of Quillin’s IGA, Kraus Oil, Kwik Trip #733 and Dollar General to purchase and sell cigarettes or tobacco products.

• Liquor licenses and on-sale Sunday liquor licenses were approved for: Elsie’s, Good Times Pizza and Bar, MAAD Alley, LLC, American Legion and The Ranch. An on-sale wine license was approved for The Wired Rooster Coffee Shoppe.

• A gambling permit was approved for the Caledonia wrestling club.