Governor, house speaker continue to squabble over possible special session

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

“I always tried to keep believing in the “Don’t Stop Believing” tax bill,” said the bill’s author Rep. Greg Davids, “but it might be time to stop believing.”

Davids names his bills after songs and the bill, who gets its namesake by the song made famous by the ’80s band Journey, has seen its share of ups and downs.

After the “up” of a meeting held Dec. 2 at the possibility of a special session being called to pass the bill, among other things Gov. Mark Dayton wished to see passed, as of Dec. 15 the possibility of a special session seemed less and less likely, therefore Davids had little faith remaining that his bill might pass.

“It’s unbelievable to me that a bill, which has 89% support in the house and senate of both Democrats and Republicans, would have this hard a time being passed,” Davids said. “The governor should be ashamed.”

In a letter sent to Gov. Dayton from house speaker Kurt Daudt, the speaker notes that his committee chairs have been “working diligently to come to an agreement with your staff and commissioners on the Tax, Bonding and Health Insurance Relief bills. At our December 2 meeting, we agreed to empower our members and your commissioners who know these subject matters best. Per that framework, our issue area experts have been meeting almost daily with either members of your administration or legislators from the other three caucuses. I am thankful for their continued effort towards reaching consensus.”

Daudt was concerned, however, as Dayton outlined new additions to the bonding bill as well as changes to the “Don’t Stop Believing” tax bill, that Daudt determined showed a “significant departure from the progress I thought we had made.”

On Dec. 2, Dayton requested a special session in the hopes of discussing possible health insurance premium relief.

The DFL governor had set a Thursday deadline to agree on parameters of a special legislative session to be held next week to address a sharp rise in MNsure insurance premiums, and potentially finish unresolved tax and bonding bills from the 2016 session.

However, house Republicans were concerned that rail transit was again included in the bonding bill, something Republican lawmakers, especially outstate lawmakers, feel is a non-starter.

“Throughout the interim, we negotiated in good faith with you to bring the bonding bill even further in line with your requests,” Daudt’s letter to the Governor continues. “This week you took a step backward, undoing months of work by all parties. Projects that were set aside long ago have reemerged in your new proposal. For example, six months ago we agreed to not pursue MSOP Phase 2, but you are now demanding that project along with items never before included in your requests or discussions like Gateway Corridor BRT. You also wrote your intention is to use Appropriation Bonds for your requests which have much higher interest rates than General Obligation Bonds and therefore a greater cost to Minnesota taxpayers. Lastly, in your new proposal for the transportation portion of the bonding bill you preserve earmarks for your projects while stripping out our priorities that are immediately awaiting funding.”

“Done all I could”

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Gov. Dayton said “he still held out hope” for a Dec. 20 special session to address what he termed as “skyrocketing MNsure insurance premiums.”

He also said the session could include last session’s unresolved tax and bonding bills.

Dayton released proposed bill language and called on House and Senate leaders to find quick agreement.

“Caucus leaders needed to sign an agreement by Thursday” (Dec. 15), Dayton said, “if lawmakers are to meet next week ahead of the 2017 legislative session that is scheduled to begin Jan. 3, 2017.”

“The ball is really in the legislators’ court,” Dayton said. “I’ve done all I could.”

Daudt in his letter on Thursday afternoon before the 5 p.m. deadline stated “As it relates to the tax bill, Republicans and Democrats worked together to craft legislation that earned more than 89 percent of the legislature’s support. While the state has had a surplus for more than two years, Minnesotans have not and they are rightfully wondering when they will receive tax relief. Minnesota parents are desperately seeking relief from child care and college tuition expenses, farmers await ag land property tax relief, and veterans are counting on tax credits to improve their quality of life. Your new proposal forces them to wait until 2018 to see that relief.”

Governor’s proposals

The governor’s proposals include pulling $312 million from the Health Care Access Fund to pay for a 25 percent rebate for Minnesotans purchasing health insurance on the state’s exchange.

Dayton also proposes an amended version of the tax bill passed by lawmakers in May, and a bonding bill that includes all the projects passed by the House and Senate in the waning minutes of the 2016 session minus highway project earmarks and $300 million in cash for transportation projects.

Dayton said he would not agree to a revived tax bill without an agreement from lawmakers on the bonding bill.

In a letter to lawmakers, the governor also said he would propose a special session to pass only the health insurance premium relief measure if agreement can’t be reached on taxes and bonding.

The governor responded to Daudt’s letter late in the afternoon of Dec. 15 with a letter of his own.

The governor writes: In response to your December 15 letter, it is clear that you keep looking for excuses to avoid a Special Session on the Tax Bill or Bonding Bill.

I sent you my proposed legislation last Tuesday and set a deadline of 5 p.m. this afternoon for an agreement. Now, two days later and less than five hours before my deadline, you respond with more obfuscation. If you don’t like one or two items in the Bonding Bill you could have said so two days ago and we could have resolved those differences.

Otherwise, the removal of the cash and the earmarked highway projects conforms to what I and others heard you say in our December 2nd meeting.

If I do not reach an agreement with you by 5 p.m. CST today, I will not support taking up the Tax and Bonding Bills next Tuesday. That leaves the question: Are you agreeable to a Special Session next Tuesday, December 20 to provide health care premium relief to 121,000 Minnesotans?

I will await your response to that question and will need to receive it by noon tomorrow, if we are to proceed to a Special Session next Tuesday.

The “Don’t Stop Believing” tax bill would provide significant tax relief to the taxpayers of the Caledonia Area School district as much of the debt on the bonds of the MS/HS would be forgiven as part of the bill.

In addition, if the bill were to be passed, farmers would see significant tax relief as would small business owners. There was also some student loan tax relief.

Dayton and Daudt were scheduled to meet on Friday, at 2 p.m. to continue discussions.