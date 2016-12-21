Brad Heiller, age 52, of Reno, Minn., passed away of a heart attack at his home on Dec. 19, 2016.

Brad was born to Jane (Hayes) and Fayne Heiller on May 12, 1964. He and Deanna Jo Colsch had three sons, Dustin (Nicole) Heiller, Denny Heiller and Dillon (Erica Swartz) Heiller. He also had a daughter, Manda Jane Heiller, with Betty Acker. Additional survivors include: grandchildren, Bradley, Hailey, Andrew and Evelyn Heiller; brothers, Brian Heiller, Benjamin Heiller and Kurt Nelson; and girlfriend, Renee Ellingson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Brad loved the town of Reno. He was a prolific poet and he loved the outdoors, especially the Reno bottoms. He loved ginseng and mushroom hunting and he knew every hill from Brownsville to New Albin. He also enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He worked at Echo Bridge Home and Entertainment, French Island.

A celebration of life will be held around his birthday in May of 2017 and will be announced by McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia.

“Rise and Shine, Reno!”