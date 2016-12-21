City – CITY OF CALEDONIA

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 33 OF THE CALEDONIA CITY CODE

On December 12, 2016, the Caledonia City Council adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 33 of the Caledonia City Codeby adding Sections 33.20 and 33.21to recognize the Library Board and establish a Library Fund that will be funded through a library levy set annually by the City Council. This ordinance shall be in effect from the date of its publication as provided by law. City Code Sections 33.20 and 33.21 read as follows:

33.20. ESTABLISHMENT.

There is hereby continued a public library in the City. The public library shall be under the jurisdiction of a board known as the Library Board. The general statutes of the state applying to public libraries shall govern the appointment of the Board members, their tenure in office, and their powers and duties.

33.21. LIBRARY FUND.

For the purpose of maintaining the library, the City Council shall annually levy a tax upon all the taxable property in the City. The proceeds of the tax, together with all other moneys received for the library, shall be paid into the city treasury and credited to a special fund to be known as the Library Fund.

By: /s/ Joshua Gran, Mayor

ATTEST: /S/ Adam Swann

City Clerk-Administrator

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

December 21, 2016

634921