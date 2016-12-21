County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2016 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Judy Storlie, Justin Zmyewski, Steve Schuldt, Teresa Walter and Dana Kjome

Presiding: Judy Storlie, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the November 22, 2016 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $36,035.24

Road & Bridge Fund 34,898.54

————–

Total $70,933.78

=========

HR Director Arrick-Kruger stated the AFSCME collective bargaining unit negotiated a full day holiday for Christmas Eve versus the 1/2 day previously observed. Last year this created a situation in the Historic Courthouse because a significant number of staff are AFSCME members. However, there are department heads and confidential staff who were not covered by the collective bargaining agreement. It was decided by the Board that the Historic Courthouse would be closed to the public on the day observed for the Christmas Eve holiday. It is questionable whether department heads and other staff still subject to working 1/2 day could provide all services required if the building were open to the public for business. HR Director Arrick-Kruger stated that this will be an ongoing concern unless the personnel policy is changed to address this. She proposed the policy be changed to provide for closure to the public of the Historic Courthouse for the full day of December 24th provided the day falls on a Monday through Thursday, if the 24th falls on Friday the preceding Thursday will be observed and if it falls on Saturday or Sunday the preceding Friday will be observed. This does not mean all staff is granted a holiday. Staff will act accordingly whether they are governed by a collective bargaining agreement or the personnel policy. A full day closure would need to be communicated to the public. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve the Historic Courthouse closure policy related to December 24th as proposed and outlined above.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to expand the Board of Adjustment membership from 3 to 5 members effective with the January 2017 appointments.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve the following Grant in Aid Agreements: La Crescent Snowmobile Club in the amount of $14,520.00, Houston Money Creek Snowmobile Club in the amount of $23,100.00, Gopherland Trails Snowmobile Club in the amount of $47,493.60, and Viking Ridge Trial Snowmobile Club in the amount of $16,051.20.

Commissioner Schuldt reported that the farm lease for the property near the high school will be expiring April 15, 2017. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to authorize advertising for a new lease on the 22 acres.

There being no further business and the time being 9:48 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA By: Judy Storlie, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

THE ABOVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IS ONLY A SUMMARY. THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE HOUSTON COUNTY AUDITORS OFFICE AS WELL AS ON THE HOUSTON COUNTY WEBSITE LOCATED AT THE FOLLOWING WEB ADDRESS: http://www.co.houston.mn.us/

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

December 21, 2016

634704