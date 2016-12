HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT NOTICE

The pushing, dumping or depositing of snow from any driveway onto any County Highway right-of-way interferes with, obstructs and renders a highway dangerous for public traffic.

The law M.S. 160.2715 provides that it is unlawful to obstruct any highway or deposit snow or ice thereon. Your cooperation is urgently requested. Offenders may be prosecuted.

December 2016

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

December 21, 28, 2016

634870