Townships – CROOKED CREEK TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is here by given to the qualified voters of Crooked Creek Township, Houston County, and State of Minnesota. Filing for the Annual Township Election to be held Tuesday March 14, 2017 will begin for a two-week period on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and close on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk by appointment by calling 507-542-4517 or on January 17th, 2017 from 1pm 5pm at the Clerks home at 16504 Klondike Rd, Brownsville, Mn 55919

Offices to be filled at the March annual election are one

Supervisor (3 year term) and one Treasurer (2 year term). Filing fee is $2.00

Andre Moen, Clerk

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

December 21, 28, 2016

634944