Townships – SHELDON TOWNSHIP

MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Sheldon Township, Houston County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two week period beginning January 3, 2017.
Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with Township Clerk, Patsy Wiste, at 17082 Broadway Dr. Caledonia MN (896-3308) from Tuesday, January 3rd to Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m.
Offices to be filled at the 2017 March Annual Election are:
One (1) Treasurer 2-year term
One (1) Supervisor 3-year term
Filing fee is – $2.00
Dated: December 15, 2016
Patsy Wiste
Sheldon Township Clerk
Published in
The Caledonia Argus
December 21, 28, 2016
632996