Townships – SHELDON TOWNSHIP

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Sheldon Township, Houston County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two week period beginning January 3, 2017.

Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with Township Clerk, Patsy Wiste, at 17082 Broadway Dr. Caledonia MN (896-3308) from Tuesday, January 3rd to Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

Offices to be filled at the 2017 March Annual Election are:

One (1) Treasurer 2-year term

One (1) Supervisor 3-year term

Filing fee is – $2.00

Dated: December 15, 2016

Patsy Wiste

Sheldon Township Clerk

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

December 21, 28, 2016

632996