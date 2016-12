ELECTION AND FILING NOTICE

The following township offices are to be filled by election March 14th, 2017. One Supervisor (3 year term) and one Treasurer, (2 year term). Candidates shall file with the clerk during the period beginning January 3rd, and ending at 5 p.m. January 17, 2017. Call the clerk at 507-894-4257 for information or to make an appointment to file. Filing fee is $2.00.

Dennis Conniff, Clerk

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

December 21, 28, 2016

