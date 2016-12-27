Agricultural research continues in Houston County

Submitted

Post-doctoral associate Adria Fernandez at work in a Sno Pac organic field.

By Craig Moorhead

Spring Grove Herald

A ground-breaking university study on the effect of farming practices on weed seed survival has tapped one Houston County business as a partner.

The University of Minnesota Extension has included Sno Pac Foods in cutting-edge research on the effects of differing crop rotations and cover crop systems on the types of microorganisms in the soil. The influence of those practices (including both organic and conventional producers) are being compared, utilizing DNA tests to determine just what is – or isn’t – living in the field.

“They just put (the test plot) in a couple weeks ago,” Sno Pac president Pete Gengler said. “They’re doing it with a number of people, all over the state… With us, they wanted somebody who was organic and who uses cover crops.

“What they did is, they came down here and they’ve got a packet of weed seeds in a cloth bag. They put it in a wire mesh cage so that no mice can get at it. And then, they just basically bury it in the ground. They also take a big soil sample from that spot and they’re doing DNA testing on the microbes and whatever organisms are living in the soil.

“They’re actually doing DNA on it so they can identify all these different colonies of microbes in the ground.

“They want to see if there’s a certain combination of crop rotations or cover crops that develop the sort of bacteria that’s going to degrade those (weed) seeds more than others.

U of M post-doctoral associate Adria Fernandez has hands-on knowledge of the testing program, having contributed to the actual work “in the field.”

“Sno-Pac is collaborating with us on a study looking at how the survival or degradation of buried weed seed is related to the microbial communities (bacteria and fungi) living in the soil,” she reported, “and in turn how the communities are related to cropping history, particularly the use of cover crops and perennials.

“We have buried boxes containing packets of weed seed at fifteen farms across the state, including Sno-Pac. The boxes will stay in place through the end of next season, when we will dig them up and measure how many of the weed seeds have survived. We’ll be sampling the soil from those sites and using DNA sequencing to generate profiles of the microbial communities present in those soils.

Michael Cruse serves as U of M Extension educator for Houston and Fillmore Counties. For him, the study is just one more example of the advantages of a public/private partnerships to further basic research.

“Our partnerships are very diverse and it really depends upon the community members that look to partner with us,” Cruse stated. “So, for example, I know Sno Pac has been a very active participant in a number of different research studies.”

Cruse said that he heard Fernandez speak at a “transitioning to organic” workshop in Rochester on Dec. 7. That’s just another way that the U of M shares knowledge with producers.

“Sno Pac is one of those places down in the southeast region that people will go to (to study organic farming systems) just because they know they’ve been partners in the past…” he noted.

“In general, we’re willing to partner with anybody. Our partners understand that we are a public institution and we usually have to come up with some sort of agreement, especially if we’re working with a private company, on how we are going to share information.

“Most of the time, what we do at the university is free and open to the public. That’s kind of the idea of what we do. But there are some times where there is some proprietary information, especially if you’re dealing with a seed company, things like that.

The University of Minnesota aims to help all farmers by sharing the results of numerous agronomy studies, Cruse concluded. “We’re looking for that baseline information, that thing that you can put out there and people can start to run with it… Our work is totally for the general public. It’s for everyone.