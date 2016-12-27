DNR holds meeting regarding CWD cases in SE MN

Chronic wasting disease

Chronic wasting disease

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Minnesota DNR hosted a meeting regarding Chronic Wasting Disease in southeast Minnesota.

Approximately 800 hunters, landowners, outdoor enthusiasts and citizens attended the standing room only meeting.

Dr. Lou Cornicelli told the crowd that “only two deer (both bucks) of the 2,866 tested returned positive results. Both were harvested about one mile apart west of Lanesboro in deer permit area 348,” he added.

The goal of the DNR, Cornicelli said, is to “be on the front end of the infection.”

The belief is the window is small to eliminate the disease, “Which is our goal,” Cornicelli said. “Our ability to achieve our goal hinges on reducing the risk of disease transmission among deer and this means limiting deer-to-deer contact through a feeding ban and reducing deer numbers.”

To that end, the DNR is stressing no deer feeding in a five county region in southeastern Minnesota, including Houston County.

The five counties, Fillmore, Houston, Winona, Mower and Olmstead, represent ground zero for Minnesota’s efforts to combat this disease.

The DNR wants to dramatically reduce deer numbers in a 371 square mile radius surrounding the location where CWD was found in Fillmore County.

“We are not attempting to eradicate deer,” Cornicelli said. “It’s not practical, feasible or necessary. Our hope is we have a result that mimics Pine Island where we found no additional positives.”

In 2011, the first case of CWD in Minnesota was found in a single whitetail deer killed by a hunter near Pine Island.

Special hunt

The DNR are also holding a special hunt between Dec. 31 and Jan. 15 with the goal of killing 900 adult whitetail deer to be tested.

Both bucks and does will be hunted and tested during this special season.

The DNR also expects as many as 300 fawns to be killed as well.

Cornicelli said this region has seen special regulations “help to cultivate a whitetail herd with proportionately more trophy bucks than any other area of the state.”

Landowners at the meeting expressed concerns over the special hunt.

They fear that over 1,000 deer will be harvested and not another case of the disease will be found within the population leaving an impact on deer populations in the region for years to come.

Since 2002, the DNR has tested over 12,800 southeastern Minnesota deer samples and prior to these two cases had only found a single deer who tested positive for the disease.

But Cornicelli and other DNR wildlife managers believe this is the only way to keep the disease from becoming an epidemic in whitetails in southeast Minnesota.

No CWD test exists to check the animal while still alive.

What we know about the two CWD positive deer

• Both were adult males, harvested by two separate hunting parties approximately one mile apart on two different weekends.

• Buck number one was approximately 3.5 to 4.5 years old (exact age pending).

• The second buck was likely 1.5 to 2.5 years old (exact age pending).

• Neither animal was reported in poor body condition, meaning exposure was probably recent. (Clinical signs appear 1.5 to 3 years post-exposure).

• The DNR collected 650 samples within 15 miles of these two cases this fall and the two bucks were the only positives.

• In 2014, the DNR sampled 411 deer in zones 348 and 349 and did not find CWD.

Surrounding areas make

eradication all the more

important

CWD is fully entrenched in the southern half of Wisconsin.

Forty-three of the 72 counties in the state and all the counties along the southwestern and southern borders, are considered “affected” by CWD. Deer in some northeastern Iowa counties are also impacted.

CWD is carried in the saliva, urine and feces of the animal. There is no evidence it can be spread “cross species.”

Response plan

The DNR laid out their response plan to help in the effort to eradicate the disease in Minnesota.

The plan includes:

• Established a new CWD management zone (called deer permit area 603).

• Aerial survey zone 603 (began week of Dec. 12).

• Recreational deer feeding ban in effect in Fillmore, Mower, Olmstead, Houston and Winona counties.

• Special hunt: Dec. 31 to Jan. 15.

• Landowner shooting permits have the DNR working with landowners individually for permission to obtain samples.

• Mandatory CWD testing and carcass export restrictions.

• USDA sharpshooting contract (only if necessary).

• Goal is to sample 900 adult deer to provide 99 percent confidence that disease prevalence is not greater than .05 percent.

• This goal would reduce the current deer population by 20-25 percent.

“This plan allows for the potential to eliminate CWD from SE Minnesota and requires aggressive and swift actions,” Cornicelli said. “This goal will not be attainable without the cooperation of hunters and landowners.”

“If CWD becomes established here, it will remain a significant health threat to the deer herd locally and statewide,” Cornicelli added.