Guidelines agreed upon to determine future BOA appointments

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

An 11 item search checklist was proposed to the Houston County board of commissioners regarding current and future board of adjustment vacancies.

The policy was voted on and approved by the Houston County board and will use the following criteria to determine candidates.

1. The clerk to the board shall post notice of the vacancy and application directions on the county website for a minimum period of two weeks prior to the application deadline.

2. Applications will be accepted from persons residing in the county with a goal of representation from all commissioner districts.

3. To be considered, interested residents must submit completed applications to the personnel office by the posted deadline.

4. The interview committee should consist of:

• The county commissioner currently seated on the Planning Commission and one other county commissioner;

• The Zoning Administrator;

• The Environmental Services Director;

• The HR Director-process oversight/EO.

5. In the event of an excessively large number of applicants, the HR Director and Zoning Director shall prepare an applicant rating process. The committee shall rate the applications and rank them for review.

6. The HR Director and Environmental Service Director shall invite finalists for interview and set the interview calendar.

7. The HR Director, in consultation with the Zoning Administrator, shall prepare the interview questions.

8. The HR Director will arrange the interview schedule and interviews will be conducted.

9. The search committee shall forward its recommendation for appointment, along with interview summaries, to the county board of commissioners. The HR Director is responsible for redacting private/non-public information.

10. The Board of Commissioners should consider the committee’s recommendation at its next regular meeting.

11. In the event of a failed search, the county will solicit applications in the manner set forth above from all districts.