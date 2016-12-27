Highway shop will explore all options regarding a truck that leaks oil into anti-freeze line

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

County highway engineer Brian Pogodzinski came before the Houston County board requesting to replace a truck that is experiencing oil leaking into the antifreeze line.

“This is not the first occurance,” Pogodzinski said of the problem.

The engineer wanted the board to provide direction as it relates to the various costs associated with handling the problem.

Option one would be to replace the motor and transmission which would cost an estimated $20,000 to $25,000. This option, however, isn’t ideal as the box and other parts of the truck are rusted and in possible need of replacement soon as well.

Option two, to buy a new truck would be near $150,000 to $160,000.

“We’ve evaluated buying a used truck but anything older than 2008 and you could have the same problem that we’re having with the truck now,” Pogodzinski said.

The cost for a used truck, option three, is estimated to cost anywhere from $70,000 to $100,000 depending on a variety of factors.

Option four, to bring the truck in to “put a band aid” on the problem as the county has done numerous times, would cost about $4,000.

Thus far, however, the truck has been back in for repair numerous times as they can’t seem to find the cause of the oil leak.

“We’ve had it swept over numerous times,” Pogodzinski said. “It seems to be something with this engine. Plus the transmission is going bad.”

So the county faces a broad range of possible options. “It could run anywhere from $4,000 to $160,000,” he said.

The board told the engineer to bring back concrete numbers and costs reviewing all of the possible options. Pogodzinski said he should be able to do so “in a week or two.”

The decision may be that for the new board which will be in place in January of 2017.

Other news

• The county decided to hold off on designating an Ag inspector.

At the moment, it is an unfunded mandate by the state. The topic is getting more and more attention at the legislative level as the state and funding might be available for those counties who are currently getting by without a designated position.

The county board decided to take a wait and see approach.

• The board approved a reduction of valuation of real estate for a property that was incorrectly classified as residential non-homestead but was owner occupied and should have been classified residential homestead.

The porperty is located in Caledonia.

• The county approved Kurt Kneusel as the court appointed attorney.