School district’s levy will decrease by 3.04 percent

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia schools tax levy for taxes payable in 2017 will decrease by 3.04 percent.

This is in large part thanks to the savings passed along by legislation which was passed this past year and included debt forgiveness for the district.

“One of the biggest reasons was legislation that passed that the school board worked hard on,” superintendent Ben Barton said.

“The building debt was not calculated in when people got their proposed tax statements,” Barton said. “Folks will see a decrease from the notices that went out in November.”

This year’s levy amount is $2,609,062.86.

“Kudos to the finance committee,” board chairman Kelley McGraw said. “We’ve been able to build the fund balance, add programming in for students, add activities, yet we’re still cutting what we spent. It’s pretty amazing and all in good credit to Rep. Davids and Senator Miller for the hard work they did on our behalf.”

Additional legislation which was in a tax bill that was pocket vetoed by Gov. Dayton, would’ve also added additional savings for Caledonia schools.

“We’re not giving up on the additional legislation,” Barton said. “Hopefully that will offset. We’re going to vigorously fight for that this spring.”

Other news

• The school board approved the one year cooperative agreement for speech and robotic activities between the Spring Grove public school district and the Caledonia Area public schools.

• The board adopted the teacher seniority list. Highlights include: Mary Lilliquist has the most seniority with 40 years with the district.

Colette Bruening is next with 33 years. Roger Knutson is next with 32 and Amy Wild and Dorothy Pettit each have 31 years of service.

• The board will have an organizational meeting on Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

• Spencer Yohe received the MSBA President’s award for completing 300 or more hours of attendance at MSBA and NSBA sponsored meetings and activities.

• Jared Barnes received the MSBA Director’s award for completing 100 or more hours of attendance.