Some elected officials get three percent pay increase at the county, while others will not, thanks to “misunderstanding” by commissioner Walter

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Commissioner Theresa Walter would later admit she was unsure of what she was voting on. “They’re going to come after me,” she said. “I muddied the waters.”

Walter was referring to a vote she took to give elected officials a three percent raise. She thought she was voting to not give them a six percent raise she would later say. She would vote ‘no’ for raises for some elected officials, while later voting ‘yes’ to give raises to two others.

Later in the meeting of the Houston County board of commissioners on Dec. 20, Walter switched to a ‘yes’ vote to giving a raise to Bev Bauer, the Houston County Recorder, and Char Meiners, the Houston County Auditor.

This vote would be 3-2 with commissioners Justin Zmyewski and Dana Kjome voting against a raise for the pair.

The previous vote to not give a raise included elected officials, Sheriff Mark Inglett, Finance Director Carol Lapham, County Attorney Sam Jandt and others, who will not see an increase in their pay year over year from 2016.

Those are the “muddied waters” to which Walter refers.

HR Director Tess Kruger came before the board at an appointed time of 9 a.m. At the request of the County Attorney, Sheriff and others, Kruger spoke on their behalf.

As they are allowed, Bauer and Meiners had an appointment time of 9:30 a.m. to speak on their own behalf and after Walter realized that she didn’t vote for a pay increase for the first group, she switched her vote to include a pay increase for just the two officials who were not represented at the table by Kruger.

The increase will bring Meiners’ salary from its 2016 amount of $77,544 to $79,870.32 for 2017. Bauer’s three percent increase will bring her salary from its 2016 amount of $65,822.33 to $67,797.

Lengthy discussion

The discussion to give such raises twisted and turned as several board members, Kruger and later Bauer herself, would state their case as to why the money is or isn’t deserved.

Commissioner Zmyewski wished to stress that it wasn’t a reflection of the work being done in Houston County, but rather, spoke of sticking to his principles on the topic as he has always done.

Commissioner Judy Storlie wanted to see the raises given but then empower the elected officials to make the decisions within their individual budgets as to whether or not they give themselves the raise.

“They have to answer to their constituents just like the commissioners do,” she said.

Roberts Rules

As Walter realized she voted against a pay increase for the elected officials, she seemed to wish to bring the matter back up for vote, something the board chairman also seemed to entertain if only for a moment.

The discussion then turned to “Roberts Rules of Order.”

“You can’t take a vote and then seven minutes later change that vote,” Zmyewski said. “That’s why you have Roberts Rules of Order.” The group then argued over the interpretation of the rules.

“This board has a tendency to flip then flop then flip then flop then flip then flop,” Storlie said. Storlie said that the board does follow Roberts Rules then discussed her interpretation of them as they applied to this situation.

Zmyewski said that the board couldn’t “pick and choose,” when the rules are followed.

With the waters now muddied, many in the crowd felt the topic would be back on the agenda next week with the other elected officials coming back to the board to be treated equally to the two elected officials who were granted the three percent raise.

A community member who was in attendance would ask “were Roberts Rules of Order followed? and if so or not, would they be followed by bringing the matter back up for a vote just one week later?”