Warrior wrestling team falls to PEM in close match

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior grapplers are looking to get healthy and go in full strength at the Invitational at the La Crosse Center this weekend.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Warriors lost their first match of the season to a school not located in Iowa as they fell to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 39-33.

The Warriors got pinfalls from Kyle Cavanaugh at 138 and David Seymour at 152, Payton Schott at 160.

PEM 39

Caledonia-Houston 33

106: Carl Marx (PEM) won by forfeit.

113: Trevor Vick (CH) decision over Nick Miller 10-6.

120: Garrett Olson (PEM) won by forfeit.

126: Aaron Francis (CH) won by forfeit.

132: Reed DeFrang (PEM) pinned Isaac Denstad (3:14).

132: Kyle Cavanaugh (CH) pinned Lafe Aarsvold 1:10.

145: Carter Marx (PEM) pinned Zach Schneider 0:48.

152: David Seymour (CH) pinned Connor Jones 1:01.

160 Payton Schott (CH) pinned Alex Rahman 0:55.

170: Austin ROther (PEM) decision over Spencer Stemper 10-7.

182: Frank Wingert (PEM) pinned Zach Brueggen 1:12..

195: Austin Werner (CH) decision over Jacob Clark 3-2.

220: Riley Wingert (PEM) pinned Tannter Krage 0:42.

285: Brent Robley (CH) decision over Logan Wingert 3-2.

Looking ahead

The Warriors will wrestle at the Invitational at the La Crosse Center on Thursday, Dec. 29. They are at Holmen on Friday, Dec. 30.