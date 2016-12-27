Warrior wrestling team falls to PEM in close match

By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
The Warriors lost their first match of the season to a school not located in Iowa as they fell to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 39-33.
The Warriors got pinfalls from Kyle Cavanaugh at 138 and David Seymour at 152, Payton Schott at 160.
PEM 39
Caledonia-Houston 33
106: Carl Marx (PEM) won by forfeit.
113: Trevor Vick (CH) decision over Nick Miller 10-6.
120: Garrett Olson (PEM) won by forfeit.
126: Aaron Francis (CH) won by forfeit.
132: Reed DeFrang (PEM) pinned Isaac Denstad (3:14).
132: Kyle Cavanaugh (CH) pinned Lafe Aarsvold 1:10.
145: Carter Marx (PEM) pinned Zach Schneider 0:48.
152: David Seymour (CH) pinned Connor Jones 1:01.
160 Payton Schott (CH) pinned Alex Rahman 0:55.
170: Austin ROther (PEM) decision over Spencer Stemper 10-7.
182: Frank Wingert (PEM) pinned Zach Brueggen 1:12..
195: Austin Werner (CH) decision over Jacob Clark 3-2.
220: Riley Wingert (PEM) pinned Tannter Krage 0:42.
285: Brent Robley (CH) decision over Logan Wingert 3-2.
Looking ahead
The Warriors will wrestle at the Invitational at the La Crosse Center on Thursday, Dec. 29. They are at Holmen on Friday, Dec. 30.