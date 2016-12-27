Warriors cruise to easy win over the Lions

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Kylie Shefelbine looks to distribute the basketball.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior girls rode a 51 point first half to a comfortable 66-48 win over the Lions of Spring Grove.

The Warriors were led by Mariah Schroeder as she rounds into early season form after missing a few games.

Schroeder had 26 points in the win.

It was a deep night in scoring for the Warriors as nine players put points on the board.

Katie Tornstrom and Adrianna Reinhart each had eight points.

Three Warrior players scored six points. They were: Amber Conniff, Ashley Schroeder and Abby Bauer.

Three more Warrior players added two points a piece.

They were: Heidi Bolduan, Jenna Twite and Alyssa Meiners.

The Lions scored 24 points in each half on a solid defensive night for the Warriors.

The win sets them up for this week’s Hayfield Invitational which will be held in Hayfield on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.

The Warriors begin play at the Hayfield Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28 versus Glencoe-Silver Lake.

The Panthers are 4-3 on the season while the Warriors currently hold a 6-2 mark early in the year.

Information from the Dec. 23 game vs. Goodhue which was played in the TRC Showdown at the Rochester Civic Center will be published in next week’s edition of the Caledonia Argus.