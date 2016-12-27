Warriors pick up conference win over L-A

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Sophomore Arick Bauer is part of the fastest team head coach Josh Diersen believes he’s ever had. The coach likes how his Warriors work on the defensive side of the ball.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Warriors continued winning as they picked up a Three Rivers conference win over Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday, 73-55.

“We had a nice first half against Lewiston,” head coach Josh Diersen said. “We played solid D in the first half and made them play fast. We had a lot of players contribute in the scoring.”

The Warriors were led in scoring by freshman Noah King who put in 20 points.

Marten Morem added 15 points of his own and Owen King added 12.

The Warrior defense was once again strong as they held the Cardinals to just 26 points in the first half. As a team, the Warriors had 22 steals and one blocked shot. They pulled down 32 rebounds, 11 offensive and 21 defensive.

Jordan Burg led the Warriors with seven boards. Marten Morem and Noah King had five rebounds. Andrew Goergen and Thomas Jergenson each grabbed three boards.

Lewiston-Altura wouldn’t add much more in the second half scoring just 29 points, though they did outscore Caledonia 29-28 in the second half when the game was already in hand.

Austin Heim scored 10 points for the Warriors and Jordan Burg added seven. Andrew Goergen scored six points and Thomas Jergenson added three points.

The Warriors will face Austin on Dec. 28 and host Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Dec. 30. On Jan. 3, the Warriors host Southland.

Other than some injuries, coach Diersen likes where is team is at a few weeks into the season.

“We have had a solid start to the season with some big tests ahead,” Diersen said. “We had a bad injury with Noah Kearney injuring his knee and will miss the rest of the season. Sam Barthel has a fractured foot and will hope to be back in January.”

Despite the injuries, Diersen is pleased with how his younger players have stepped up to fill the voids.

“We have had some guys step up big to fill roles,” he said. “Our defense has been solid for us in the start and our offense looks to improve as the season goes. We have big games coming up with Austin and GET at home.”

Against Lewiston-Altura, as a team, the Warriors shot 39 percent from the floor 27-of-68 shots. They shot 28 percent from the three point arc hitting seven of 25 shots. The Warriors shot 70 percent from the free throw line hitting 12-of-17 shots.