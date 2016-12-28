County – HOUSTON COUNTY PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2016

9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Judy Storlie, Justin Zmyewski, Steve Schuldt, Teresa Walter and Dana Kjome

Presiding: Judy Storlie, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the November 29, 2016 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $103,854.13

Road & Bridge Fund 216,569.24

—————

Total $320,423.37

==========

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the Truth in Taxation meeting minutes from Monday, December 12, 2016.

Environmental Service Director Frank reported on a structure located in the unincorporated village of Money Creek which was a school house, and was later remodeled into a single family dwelling which has since been damaged by fire. The building has remained unkempt and vacant since the fire. Earlier this year Environmental Services Director Frank began receiving complaints from local residents regarding health and safety. In response, he reported that he had visited the property and found there to be a rodent problem, the roof is caving in, there is rubbish and overgrowth and the broken window glass is present on the ground surrounding the structure. These concerns need to be addressed as there are many families with small children living in the area. It was the consensus of the Board to have County Attorney Jandt draft a resolution outlining the landowner obligations and the intentions of the County for consideration at the next regularly scheduled meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to move forward with Revolution Plastics for an Ag bag plastic recycling program.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to close the CCSB to the public on the 23rd of December, 2016.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to accept the low quote submitted by Michaels Truck Equipment for the box and installation.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve proceeding with the proposed improvement to the pedestrian crossing at the intersection of South 3rd and Oak Streets.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve the purchase of 3 mowers from Hammell Equipment.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement for Mental Health Services with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center for a period expiring December 31, 2017.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement with Ability Building Center, Inc.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement with Polly Owens.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve a tax abatement on parcel #20.0001.000 in the amount of $172.00 due to this property being acquired by the State of Minnesota.

There being no further business and the time being 11:11 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Judy Storlie, Chairperson

Attest:

Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

THE ABOVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF COM-MISSIONERS IS ONLY A SUMMARY. THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE HOUSTON COUNTY AUDITORS OFFICE AS WELL AS ON THE HOUSTON COUNTY WEBSITE LOCATED AT THE FOLLOWING WEB ADDRESS: http://www.co.houston.mn.us/

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

December 28, 2016

636844