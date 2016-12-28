Dennis Vesterse

Dennis “Denny” Lee Vesterse, 71, of Spring Grove, Minn. passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.

He was born on Feb. 23,1945 in Spring Grove to Ellsworth “Red” and Lotus (Eddy) Vesterse. He attended rural school in Black Hammer and graduated from Spring Grove Public High School. He married Dianne (Solberg) on Sept. 3, 1966. They have two children, Dan Vesterse and Deanna Solum.

Denny had many occupations: custom combining, carpenter, Air Force, truck driver, construction, pipelining and owner and operator of Vesterse Plumbing and Heating. He had many hobbies he was great at, with many trophies to prove it: stock car racing, earning the title of Rookie of the Year, throwing horseshoes, bowling, playing softball and cards. His most favorite past time was being outdoors and in the woods, hunting deer, mushrooms and ginseng and tending to his son’s land and farm in Rooster Valley was where he enjoyed spending his days.

He was sure to hit the local coffee shops in the morning for some lively conversation over breakfast. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the American Legion and American Bowling Congress (ABC) 700 Club.

Denny had a wonder and appreciation for a simple life. His strong working hands and talent to fix anything was a gift. He was admired for his devotion to his family. He was always so proud of them and you could see admiration in his eyes when he spoke to them and about them. He was their biggest champion, a great son, brother, nephew, husband, uncle, dad and even greater Grandpa (Bumpa). Once you got to know him, he had a way of landing right in your heart and never leaving. He gave you his attention, his time, his opinion and his sense of humor. He made you feel whole, so special, included and important. He was a good man to share life with and it was an honor to have loved him and been loved by him. Denny’s mother, Lotus, passed away exactly the same day and the same hour he did one year ago.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; his son, Dan; Dan’s girlfriend, Jessie Reed and her daughters Harper and Hayden; his daughter, Deanna and son-in-law Mike Solum; his grandchildren, Luke Vesterse and Amelia and Elijah Solum, all of Spring Grove; his brothers, Don Vesterse of Spring Grove and Rick Vesterse of Caledonia, Minn; his sisters, Vernee (Gary) Dahlberg of Spring Grove; Randi (Roger) Vick of Caledonia; and Holly (Willie) Falck of Deborah, Iowa. He is also survived by his uncle Carlton (Carty) Vesterse, aunt Dolly Onstad of Spring Grove, aunt Dianne Allen of Caledonia and aunt Betty Eddy of Casper, Wyo. as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Red and Lotus, Denny was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Jo; uncle, Bud Eddy; father-in-law, Lyle Solberg; niece, Kelly (Holland) Swee; sister-in-law, Audrey (Solberg) Skauge; and grandson, Jack Vesterse.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove. There will not be a funeral service ,according to Denny’s wishes. A private family burial service will be at a later date.