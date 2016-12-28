Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CALEDONIA

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ZONING PERMIT/CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

The City Council, acting as the Board of Appeals, of the City of Caledonia, will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2017, in the Council Room, City Hall, 231 East Main Street, to consider a Zoning Application submitted by Miken Sports, 131 Bissen Street, proposing to install a new non-illuminated post and panel sign.

The legal descriptions for these parcels are as follows:

The West 50 feet of Lot 21; All of Lots 22 and 23; Caledonia Industrial Park, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for said County and State.

The proposal to install a new 9 x 3 sign requires consideration of the following variances:

1. 20 ft. setback variance on south property line

2. 7 ft. setback variance on west property line

3. 14 ft. setback variance for clear zone

Interested persons may testify in person at the Public Hearing, by written notice, by agent, or by attorney, and may present evidence in favor of, or in opposition to, the above listed items. Written comments should be addressed to the City Of Caledonia, Clerks Office, 231 East Main Street, P.O. Box 232, Caledonia, MN 55921.

For the Board of Appeals

Michael F. Gerardy

Zoning Administrator

City Of Caledonia, MN

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

December 28, 2016

635557