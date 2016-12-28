Quentin Burg

Quentin James Burg, 92, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away Monday, Dec. 26, at Caledonia Care and Rehab.

Que was born July 21, 1924, in Caledonia to Nick and Magdellena (Wagener) Burg. He married Esther Costello on March 4, 1946, at St. Mary’s Church, Minnieska, Minn. They farmed in Fountain City, Wis., for two years before moving to Winnebago township, Houston County, where he farmed for many years. Que was an innovative farmer and cattleman, not afraid to try new things in the field and in the cattle business. He spent his retirement years traveling with Esther and wintered in Arizona, until her passing in 1993. He was active with St Mary’s School when his children attended there and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for 65 years. He enjoyed spending time celebrating many family events with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid euchre and 500 player, to which many can attest. He always had a smile on his face, and some wit to go with it.

Que is survived by his nine children, Carol (Edwin) Barker of Garner, Iowa; Connie (Mike) Graf of Hokah; Joe (Kathy) of Caledonia; Teresa (Michael) Ross of Hokah; Mary (Jake) Hauser of Caledonia; Susan (Steve) Kiesau of Caledonia; Chris (Toby) Denstad of Caledonia; James (Cindy) of New Albin, Iowa; and Jan (Steve) Peterson of Caledonia; grandchildren, Robert (Lisa), Daniel (Michelle), Laurel (Hua) Ming, Michael Barker, Adam (Jessie) Graf, Maria (Justin) Schroeder, Jessica (Darryl) Twite, Jamison (Jeni), Quentin (Shannon) Burg, Bethany (Mathew) Thompson, Lance (Jess), Joshua (Jackie), Jonah (Kristin) Ross, Christine (Jacob) Kruse, Jason (Heather), Zachariah (Andrea) Hauser, Sara (Buck) Cordes, Shannon, Mathew, Carla(Scott) Kiesau, Amanda Weed, Emma (Andy) Fort, Jesse Knutson, Eva, Eli Gleason, McKenzie, Evan Denstad, Meghan (Nick) Liebold, Alexander (Aleigha), Lee (Sarah) Burg, Jacob, Nickolas Peterson, and 41 great-grandchildren.

He was preceeded in death by his wife of 47 years, Esther; his parents; brothers, Fr. Syxtus and Everest Burg; and sisters, Leocadia Dischinger and Theadora Scharnweber; and grandaughter-in-law Jennifer Barker.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Fasnacht will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at St Mary’s Holy Family Hall, Caledonia, or Friday morning at Holy Family Hall from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.