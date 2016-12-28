School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 299

Abbreviated Board Meeting Minutes

November 21, 2016

The Board of Education of Independent School District No. 299, Caledonia, Minnesota, met in a regular school board meeting in the Middle/High School Media Center. The meeting was called to order by Chair Kelley McGraw at 6:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said. The school board members present were Jared Barnes, Kelley McGraw, Jean Meyer, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, and Spencer Yohe and student school board representatives Nathan Hagerott and Nicholas Loging. Also present were Ben Barton, Gina Meinertz, Mary Morem, Nancy Runningen, Barb Meyer, Karen Schiltz, Dan McGonigle, Emily McGonigle, Janelle Field Rohrer, Deb Cody, Rebeckah Schroeder, Ryan Schroeder, and Jeff Sealy from Ehlers.

Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Jimmy Westland to approve the agenda as amended to remove the approval of the District Graphic Identity and Logo Use Policy #910 under the Consent Agenda and place this item under the Action Items. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Jean Meyer, seconded by Michelle Werner to approve the following consent agenda items: Approval of the October 17, 2016, Regular School Board Minutes, and November 15, 2016, Special School Board Retreat and Canvass the Election Results; approval of the electronic transfers and bills due and payable amounting to $713,097.90 including check numbers 60762 through 60867 along with electronic transfers from MSDLAF to Merchants Bank in the amount of $650,000.00; approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between Caledonia School District #299 and the Facility Director in regards to Uniform Policy; accept the resignation of Mark Neumann effective after his last day of employment on November 11, 2016, with thanks for his services to our school district as an elementary janitor; and approval of the position authorization of an EBD program paraprofessional. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Member Spencer Yohe introduced the Resolution Awarding the Sale, Determining the Form and Details, Authorizing the Execution, Delivery, and Registration, and Providing for the Payment of General Obligation School Building Refunding Bonds, Series 2016B. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Jared Barnes, and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Jared Barnes, Kelley McGraw, Jean Meyer, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, and Spencer Yohe. The following voted against the same: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Moved by Jimmy Westland, seconded by Jared Barnes to approve the District Graphic Identity & Logo Use Policy #910 as presented. Those voting in favor: Jared Barnes, Kelley McGraw, Jimmy Westland and Spencer Yohe. Those opposed: Jean Meyer and Michelle Werner. Motion carried. Moved by Michelle Werner, seconded by Jared Barnes to adjourn the meeting at 6:52 p.m. Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

