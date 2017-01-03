After nearly 65 years of service, Mary Ann Schmitz hands over ownership of flower shop

File photo

Mary Ann Schmitz says a bittersweet farewell to the flower shop that played a large part in her lifetime.

By Carson Coffield

The Caledonia Argus

Since April 2, 1952, Mary Ann Schmitz has been the proud owner of Mary Ann’s Flower Shop in Caledonia, but has decided to hand complete ownership over to her great-niece Aimee Welscher.

“Aimee has worked with me for nearly 10 years and shares the same passion for flowers that I do. I know she will do a fantastic job as the new owner.”

Mary Ann expressed numerous times that Caledonia must have a flower shop in town and is extremely happy that Aimee was willing to take her place without hesitation.

Although Mary Ann was excited to see Aimee take ownership, she did admit that it was quite hard to sign the final papers to make the switch completely official.

“It was quite difficult to make this choice because for 65 years this flower shop has been a giant part of my life. It’s definitely something that I’m going to miss,” Schmitz said.

One of the biggest things that Mary Ann is going to miss most about the business is talking to all of the people that come in the door every day.

“My favorite part of owning the flower shop in a small town like Caledonia was seeing the same people each day, and building up relationships and friendships with them throughout the years.”

Mary Ann doesn’t plan on moving out of her house though so she still welcomes guests to come visit her while they’re at the shop picking out some flowers.

Even though Mary Ann won’t officially be the owner, she’ll still be living at the flower shop so she can ‘keep an eye on things’ as she liked to put it. One thing that she did want to make absolutely clear though is that the name will still remain Mary Ann’s Flower Shop at least for the coming year or two, and the phone number will also stay the same.

She is also extremely grateful for everyone in the community that has helped her business succeed for the past six and a half decades, and hopes that this continues under the new ownership. “Without the generosity of many different businesses and people throughout Caledonia, there’s no way I could have got this shop to where it is today.”