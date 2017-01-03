Commissioners approve the purchase of new truck for county highway shop

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

In commissioner Dana Kjome, Steve Schuldt and Judy Storlie’s last county board meeting held on Dec. 27, the board had several issues from last week that carried over and needed to be addressed.

Continuing the discussion on a replacement truck for the county highway shop, the commissioners gave a $75,000 limit to Tom Molling and Rick Versterse of the highway shop.

The pair presented some that they found including a 2012 truck for $68,800 located in Pennsylvania.

“I wish we could send someone out there to take a look at it,” Molling said. “It seems almost too good to be true.”

Molling did note that there are people who can be hired to inspect the vehicle on behalf of the highway shop located closer to the location.

However, he said much of what he found online is located in states that are far away from Minnesota. “You see a lot in Texas,” Molling said. “But you just don’t see too many good ones in Minnesota and the Dakotas.”

Building on the discussion from last week’s county board meeting, Molling found it would be $33,037.95 to fix the current 2003 truck that leaks oil into the antifreeze line.

That doesn’t include work which would be needed for the salt box as well.

Commissioner Justin Zmyewski said he found several possible options in Minnesota. However, the highway department personnel were concerned with their winches and other items not being as heavily rated as they would need.

“I’d like to see us not go beyond a truck that is four years old,” commissioner Steve Schuldt said.

“The 2012 with 19,000 miles sounds really good,” said commissioner Teresa Walter.

The board set a limit of $75,000. However, if the highway department found a workable truck with a price of $77,500 then they could go ahead with the purchase without needed to come back before the board.

Other news

• The board approved several contracts for the Human Services department.

• The board accepted a $5,000 donation to the K9 program. The donor likes to remain anonymous and has given a similar donation for several years.

• The board placed on file information about Roberts Rules of Order for small boards. This came from a discussion last week regarding raises for elected officials.

• The board approved a contract with SEDA for EDA services. The contract is for 14 hours per week of service at a cost of $36,577 or $50.24 per hour.

“What we get for that is really good,” commissioner Judy Storlie said.