County adopts three percent levy

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The city of Caledonia adopted a zero percent levy increase. The Caledonia area school board saw a -3.04 percent levy decrease.

But taxpayers in Houston County will be dealing with another three percent levy increase by Houston County.

The board approved the increase on a 3-2 vote with commissioners Steve Schuldt, Teresa Walter and Judy Storlie voting for the increase, while commissioners Justin Zmyewski and Dana Kjome voted against.

The net levy will be $12,057,481. It will require the county to use $177,936 from fund balance to help balance the budget.

In 2016, the net levy was $11,700,666 and the county used $255,009 from the fund balance to help balance the budget.

Upon adopting the levy, the commissioners then approved the 2017 budget. However, at the Dec. 27 meeting, they approved the hiring of a 67 day employee who will help digitize county documents and post them on the web.

This position and a few other items were not in the approved budget which will also have additional impact on the numbers.