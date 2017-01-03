Cross of Christ Church welcomes Pastor Linda McPeak

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Pastor Linda McPeak embraces her new parish at Cross of Christ Church in Houston and the experience of a rural life and welcoming community.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Pastor Linda McPeak is the new pastor at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston.

The new pastor, whose first Sunday sermon was on Oct. 2 of 2016, said her time as part of the church family has been “wonderful. Houston is an incredibly welcoming community.”

Which is something that made McPeak nervous when considering this call.

“Both my husband and I are from the Twin Cities and we were a little nervous about the change to a rural community,” McPeak said. “But the people of the area have made us feel so welcome and supported. We absolutely love it here.”

McPeak was most recently at a church in Shakopee, Minn. and when the couple’s three children reached the young adult stage, they set to finding an opportunity in greater Minnesota.

“We wanted to play it out and put it in God’s hands,” she said of the opportunity.

And the couple hasn’t looked back.

The couple grew up in the Twin Cities and the high school sweethearts graduated from Bloomington H.S.

McPeak served as a pastor in Shakopee the last six years and the couple called the community home since 1994.

McPeak graduated from seminary at Luther in St. Paul and got her undergraduate degree from Augsburg College.

Two of the couple’s three children still call the Twin Cities home, while the other is in Alabama obtaining a master’s degree.

Proud to be part of the

rich tradition

Christ Lutheran Church is a congregation and church with a lot of history. From the old stone church, the early settlers of Houston helped forge the church.

“There is a strong history and a lot of love for this church in this building,” McPeak said. “It spills over. A lot of folks have been here a long time, yet are so welcoming and receptive of new people and families. A lot of people feel the connection to that history.”

McPeak said that the opportunity to work with children, youth and families also drew her to Christ Lutheran.

“That is where my background is,” she said. “I have a lot of experience working with children and youth and young families so I was excited about what I can provide here now and into the future.”

McPeak and members of the congregation are looking into future youth mission trips.

At the moment, plans are being finalized on a mission trip to a lower income community in an urban area.

A youth gathering in Houston Texas is also being planned for 2018.

The trips would include youth in the congregation grades 9 through 12.

Houston, we have no problem

“I love the outdoors, hiking, biking, walking trails, kayaking and canoeing,” McPeak said. “So when my husband and I came down to the area we fell in love.”

She said her husband, Tom, also has a motorcycle and the couple are looking forward to exploring the area and the “beautiful roads to ride.”

Services at Christ Lutheran Church are Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Fellowship hour follows worship.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to help the congregation explore ways to further connect with the community around them,” McPeak said. “We absolutely love it here, the people have been so welcoming and friendly and have a way of making you feel like you’re part of the family and belong. I’m looking to grow and build upon that in the years to come.”