Elvina Gladys Bratland

Elvina Gladys (Grandma B./Elly) Bratland, age 97 of Spring Grove, passed away Dec. 31, 2016 at Tweeten Lutheran Healthcare in Spring Grove.

Elvina was born at home on July 20, 1919, to Albert and Bertha (Ostern) Holm. She attended rural school at the brick schoolhouse in Black Hammer, this was also to be her last outing with her family when they had an open house.

Elvina married Glenn Bratland on May 2, 1942 at the parsonage in Riceford, Minn.

The couple farmed in rural Black Hammer, until 1977 when they moved to Black Hammer next to the store, until Glenn’s death Jan. 4, 1981. After Glenn’s death, Elvina moved to Spring Grove a few years later, then to Tweeten Apartments for 6 years, Assisted Living for 1 year, and 3 months at the nursing home. She loved it there and was very content.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran in Black Hammer and its women’s groups, she was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a 4-H leader.

Elvina loved quilting and sewing, she loved to go shopping and out to eat, especially with her daughter Sharon, and granddaughter and great-granddaughter Sharyl and Myranda. She had a garden from which she canned large amounts of produce for her family. She was also an excellent baker, she made many wedding cakes.

Survivors include her children Barbara (Myron) Mathison of Black Hammer, Minn., Sharon Olson of Spring Grove, and Shirley (Marshal) Staven also of Black Hammer, Gary (Nancy) Bratland of Minnesota City, Minn., and Margaret ‘Midge’ (Jerrold) Woolison of Dodge Center, Minn., fifteen grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren and 7 step-great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Rosaaen of Spring Grove, and her brother-in-law Odell (Margie) Bratland of Chanhassen, Minn., and sister-in-law Pauline Bratland of Spring Grove, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Glenn, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Donald Amunrud, grandson Robert Olson, great-great-grandson Liam Olson, siblings and their spouses Palma (Morris) Hoff, Laurence (Audrey) Holm, Lillian (Ralph) Fitting, Frances (Thomas) Moen, Donald (Helen) Holm, and William Rosaaen.

Memorial services will be held Friday, January 6 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Black Hammer, rural Spring Grove. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

