Emma Lange reflects on a successful career at Concordia after winning D2 National Championship



Lange smiles victoriously after capturing a national championship in her final career match.

By Carson Coffield

The Caledonia Argus

On Dec. 10 in Sioux Falls, S.D., the Concordia Golden Bears of St. Paul defeated the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in three straight sets to capture the school’s eighth national championship in school history and former Caledonia volleyball star Emma Lange had a large part in securing this coveted title.

“Before the season started, our entire team had a meeting together where we talked about our various goals for the upcoming year,” Lange said. “All of us easily agreed that we never wanted to have the feeling that we had at the end of the two previous seasons.”

In those two years, Concordia failed to make it to the national championship game which ended a historically long streak of seven straight national titles for the program.

Although the pressure was on throughout the entire season for Concordia to make it back to the national championship, Emma didn’t let the goal of winning a title make her forget that this would be her last season that she had with her fellow coaches and teammates.

“Personally, I just tried to soak in everything I could throughout the final season because everything just goes by so fast,” Lange said.

When the winning point was scored and Emma celebrated with her teammates and coaches for one final time, her collegiate goal to win another championship was accomplished.

“Being able to end my collegiate volleyball career as a national champion is such a surreal feeling – I wouldn’t want to go out any other way than the way we did.”

Emma said that she couldn’t have possibly asked for a better four years as being part of such a great program at Concordia.

“I have been blessed with such amazing coaches that not only care about you as one of their volleyball players, but those who genuinely care about you as a person and your success after volleyball is over.”

Throughout Emma’s dominant four year career, she was able to rack up quite the list of achievements which include the following: three-time AVCA All-American 2nd Team, three-time AVCA All-Central Region 1st Team, three-time D2CCA All-Central Region 2nd Team, three-time All-NSIC 1st Team, three-time NSIC All-Academic, NSIC All-Tournament Team, NCAA Central Region All-Tournament Team, NCAA All-Tournament Team, registered inside the top five in hitting percentage with .388 percent this season, .359 percent for her career, as well as 1,056 career kills.

When Lange wasn’t dominating all over on the volleyball court, she was focused on her studies of psychology and family sciences in which she has been on the dean’s list throughout her academic career at Concordia.

Lange said that during her four years, she didn’t just learn more about the game, but also so much about life and for that she is forever grateful.