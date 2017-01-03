Grants Help Houston County Emergency Responders

Craig Moorhead/The Spring Grove Herald

Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett stands next to the department’s new mobile command post.

By Craig Moorhead

Spring Grove Herald

The Houston County Sheriff’s Department has benefited from some effective grant writing during the last couple of years.

Chief deputy Travis Lapham recently reported that equipment grants totaling approximately $80,000 have provided the department with three new units: a Mississippi River patrol boat, a rescue boat especially outfitted to cross shallow waters (also for use on the Big Muddy), and a cargo trailer now being set up as a mobile command center.

Water Safety grants written by Lapham and emergency management director Kurt Kuhlers provided the wherewithal for purchasing the boats, while an “Emergency Management Performance Grant” through the Homeland Security and Management Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (applied for by Kuhlers) netted $18,669 for the purchase of the 18-foot trailer.

That locally-produced Featherlite trailer is being outfitted to respond to some of the larger emergency situations which county residents face.

“It’s not field-ready at this moment, but we’re getting there…” Sheriff Mark Inglett said. “I’m proud of the fact that we’re able to make this happen without it being a direct cost to the taxpayers.

“The biggest element of using a trailer in my mind is that we’ll be able to put it in one central location,” he added. “It’s obviously designed for large-scale events, where we would be there for hours or days, whatever the situation calls for. It will free up our PSAP (public safety answering point); we’ll be able to put a dispatcher or an officer in the trailer who can handle the radio traffic from that incident, so that we’re not tying up dispatch for the rest of the county…

A back lift gate folds down into a ramp so a four-wheeler can be hauled in the command post. Inside there’s a desk, county map, circuit breakers, power inverters, generator, tie-downs for hauling gear, and plenty of space to set up items such as mobile computers.

“I think that once we start using it, we’ll come up with other uses that we probably haven’t even thought of yet,” Inglett noted. Some of those “other uses” could include educational events. But for now, the types of deployments the command post would go to include search and rescue missions and natural disasters such as floods and tornadoes.

“We’ll be able to put a command center right in the affected area,” Inglett said. “And citizens will have one location that they know they can go to to get assistance… The Red Cross will be able to set up with us at those sites. The trailer can be used for the fire departments and EMS as well. It’s not just a sheriff’s office trailer in that regard.

So for residents in need of some assistance during an emergency situations, the arrival of the new command post trailer would be a welcome sight.

“The reason I decided to go with a trailer was for longevity,” Inglett stated. “With this we have no motor to worry about, no transmission to service… I fully expect this trailer to be around for the next 20-plus years.

“It still needs some equipment. But it’s gone really well. We’re still under budget, and I anticipate being under the $18,669 by the time we’re done. It’s going to have a mobile radio similar to what we’d use in a squad car.

Last summer, Kuhlers told county board members that the Homeland Security funds are “a match grant, so a portion of my salary goes towards the soft match. So in other words, we don’t have to come up with any extra money. The trailer would be 100% paid out of that $18,669.

Lapham said that the unit even includes heat and air conditioning, so emergency responders can thaw out in the winter or cool off during hot summer deployments. The trailer already carries the logos of the Houston County Sheriff’s Department and Posse.