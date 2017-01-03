Herman Bunge, 100, of Eitzen, Minn., passed away, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn.

He was born December 7, 1916, to Edward and Rosalie (Muenkel) Bunge. Herman very much enjoyed the celebration of his 100th birthday with family and friends.

Herman was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith and was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Eitzen.

On Aug. 10, 1944, Herman was united in marriage to Martha Fruechte. For 63 years they were a devoted couple until Martha passed away in October of 2007. Herman and Martha farmed together in Winnebago Township near Caledonia.

As a WWII veteran, Herman served his country in North Africa and Sicily in the United States Army. He was assigned to General George Patton’s personal tank squad as a driver for nearly a year after which he was promoted to Sergeant and assigned his own tank. Herman was truly a hero, yet his gentle nature was a reflection of God’s love and grace.

Herman is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Martha; Herman was preceded in death by a son, Edward; his parents; his sister, Ella Fruechte; and eight brothers, Franklin, Edward, Hubert, Walter, Norman, Reinhard, Byron, and Lawrence.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Memorials are preferred in Herman’s memory and can be sent to P.O. Box 503, Eitzen, MN 55931. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Herman’s family is grateful to the staff at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center for the excellent, loving care he received.