Three percent raises for elected officials, revisited, granted

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

“I was confused as to why the discrepency amongst elected officals,” Sheriff Mark Inglett said regarding two elected officials receiving three percent raises, while the other three elected officials did not.

Inglett, along with treasurer Donna Trehus came before the Houston County board one week after raises were granted for auditor Char Meiners and recorder Bev Bauer.

The third elected official who was not granted a raise was county attorney Sam Jandt. He was not available during the meeting.

“All we’re asking is to be treated like the other elected officials,” Inglett added.

Following a 3-2 vote with commissioner Walter later admitting she didn’t understand what she was voting for, the three elected officials were not granted a three percent pay increase.

However, later in the Dec. 20 meeting, Walter changed her vote to ‘yes’ to raises for Meiners and Bauer who came before the board under a separate time slot from HR Director Tess Kruger who advocated on behalf of the three who would now come before the board for equal treatment at the Dec. 27 meeting.

“I don’t have a problem with the three percent increase,” Walter would now say.

Commissioner Justin Zymewski, however, felt that the raise is actually more than three percent.

“We are basing this off of last year which had 53 pay periods, so three percent increase over the additional pay period is actually more like a five percent increase,” he said. “I think the raises should be based on an hourly equivalent.”

The 2016 salaries of the three and corresponding 2017 salaries were: Treasurer 2016: $63,331.20, 2017: $65,231.14. Sheriff 2016: $95,212.80, 2017: $98,069.18. Attorney 2016: $110,224.80, 2017: $113,531.54.

This time Walter voted in favor of the raise, clearing up her confusion from the original vote. She, along with commissioners Steve Schuldt and Judy Storlie voted in favor of the raises. Zmyewski and commissioner Dana Kjome voted against.