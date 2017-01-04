County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2016

9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Judy Storlie, Justin Zmyewski, Steve Schuldt, Teresa Walter and Dana Kjome

Presiding: Judy Storlie, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the December 13, 2016 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $128,210.36

Road & Bridge Fund 109,158.86

—————

Total $237,396.22

=========

HR Director Arrick-Kruger provided a brief overview of a proposed search procedure to make recommendations related to vacancies on the Board of Adjustment. Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adopt the procedure as presented.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 16-49

BE IT RESOLVED the County Board of Commissioners appoints Samuel Jandt as the Responsible Authority for the purpose of meeting all requirements of Minnesota Statutes, chapter 13, as amended, and with rules as lawfully promulgated by the Commissioner of Administration as published in the State Register.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the Data Practice Policy and Compliance Manual as amended.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the following rates for out of county travel: Breakfast $10.00, Lunch $11.00, and Dinner $15.00.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt to adopt the 2017 Non-Union, Appointed and Elected Official Wage Grid. A roll call vote was taken: District 5 no; District 4 yes; District 3 yes; District 2 no; District 1 yes. The motion carried to adopt the 2017 wage grid.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve no increase to the commissioner salary. The salary for the position of commissioner will remain at $19,016.34.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski and seconded by Commissioner Kjome to set elected official salaries to reflect 0% increase over 2016 salary amounts for the County Attorney, Sheriff, and Treasurer. A roll call vote was taken: District 5 yes; District 4 yes; District 3 no; District 2 yes; District 1 no. The motion carried to approve a 0% salary increase for the County Attorney, Sheriff and Treasurer thereby setting the 2017 salaries as follows:

County Attorney $110,224.80

County Sheriff $95,212.80

County Treasurer $63,331.20

HR Director Arrick-Kruger stated that in order to have someone with many years experience accept certain positions vacation accrual would be negotiated just as salary is. She requested retroactive approval of vacation accrual at a rate of 4.31 hours per pay period for John Pugleasa. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the vacation accrual as negotiated.

On the recommendation of HR Director Arrick-Kruger, motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to change the status of Shay Mahoney from probationary to regular effective December 24, 2016.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to change the status of Cheryl Demet from probationary to regular effective December 27, 2016.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to change the status of Andrea Dobesenski from probationary to regular effective January 7, 2017.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve a mobile computing stipend in the amount of $50.00 for Lucas Kuntz.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to accept the Minnesota Historical Society, Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant Agreement in the amount of $76,220.00 for the purpose of completing a planning and reuse study.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter and seconded by Commissioner Schuldt to approve a 3% COLA increase for both the County Auditor and Recorder. A roll call vote was taken: District 5 no; District 4 yes; District 3 yes; District 2 no; District 1 yes. The motion carried to approve a 3% COLA increase for the positions of County Auditor and Recorder effective January 1, 2017, thereby setting the 2017 salaries as follows:

County Recorder $67,797.00

County Auditor $79,870.32

Environmental Services Director Frank reported that Houston County has not employed an Ag inspector since 2000. It was the consensus of the Board to continue to operate at par.

Motion was made by Commissioner Kjome, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the tax abatement on parcel #02.0292.001 in the amount $402.00 due to incorrect classification. The parcel should have been classified as homestead.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve the Houston County Court Appointed Agreement with Kurt Knuesel.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 16-50

RESOLUTION ORDERING THE RAZING OF A HAZARDOUS BUILDING LOCATED AT 1524 CLINTON ROAD, HOUSTON, MINNESOTA

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS FOLLOWS:

1. That pursuant to the foregoing findings and in accordance with Minn. Stat. 463.15 and 463.261, the Houston County Board of Commissioners orders the record owners of the above-described hazardous building or their representatives to make the following corrections on the property located at 1524 Clinton Road, Houston Minnesota:

a. Secure the vacant, hazardous building, including but not limited to, installation of locks, repairing and replacing of windows and doors, boarding windows and doors, posting no trespassing signs, fencing the property, and installing an alarm or other security system consistent with Minn. Stat. 463.251.

b. Repair the buildings roof.

c. Remove any and all debris from previous fire from the interior of the building.

2. That the repairs listed above must all be made within thirty (30) days after this order is served upon the property owner. The repairs must be completed in compliance with all applicable codes and regulations, pursuant to proper permits from all agencies with jurisdiction over the property.

3. That if repairs are not made within the time provided in paragraph two (2), the building is ordered to be razed, the foundations filled, and the property left free of debris, in compliance with all applicable codes and regulations, pursuant to proper permits from all agencies with jurisdiction over the property. This must be completed within thirty (30) days after the initial time period provided in paragraph two (2) has expired.

4. That a motion for summary enforcement of the order will be made to the District Court of Houston County in which the hazardous building or property is situated unless corrective action is taken, or unless an answer is filed within the time specified in Minn. Stat. 463.18, which is twenty (20) days.

5. That in accordance with Minn. Stat. 463.24, the owner or occupant must remove all personal property and/or fixtures that will reasonable interfere with the work within thirty (30) days. If the property and/or fixtures are not removed and Houston County enforces this order, the Houston County may sell personal property, fixtures and/or salvage materials at a public auction after three days posted notice.

6. That if Houston County must take actions to enforce this order, all enforcement costs will be specially assessed against the property and collected in accordance with Minn. Stat. 463.22, 463.161 and 463.21.

7. That the Houston County Attorney is authorized to serve this order upon the owner of the premises at 4194 Maple Grove Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601, and all lienholders of record.

8. That the Houston County Attorney is authorized to proceed with the enforcement of this order as provided in Minn. Stat. 463.15 and 463.261.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the issuance of the following Tobacco Licenses for 2017: Money Creek Haven, Inc., River Valley Convenience, Inc., Valley High Golf Course and Houston Food Mart.

There being no further business and the time being 10:59 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Judy Storlie, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

