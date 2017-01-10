Colleran, Hoscheit to be recognized for their volunteer work with Interact Club

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Bia Colleran and Emily Hoscheit will be honored by the Healthy Living Collaborative in La Crosse this Friday, Jan. 13 for work they participated in as part of the Interact Club.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia chapter of Interact Club was selected by the Healthy Living Collaborative in La Crosse to receive a Healthy Living Hero Award. Bia Colleran and Emily Hoscheit, will be receiving the awards for their work.

The award was given to a group of students who were part of iFeed in late 2016.

Colleran and Hoscheit were nominated as they served on the steering committee and encouraged Caledonia students to join the organization and do their part for the community.

On Nov. 5, 2016, about a dozen or so students from the Caledonia chapter joined students from across the Coulee Region at an iFeed event hosted at Logan HS in La Crosse.

“We packed dry meals for the food drive,” said Colleran.

On that day, Colleran and Hoscheit joined other students helping with curb side drop offs and worked with students from other iFeed clubs on packing dry food bags which were sent to third world countries.

Members of area Rotary Clubs, including Caledonia’s, also joined the students in the cause.

Nancy Runningen, one of the members of Rotary who helps oversee the Interact Club in the school, nominated the pair for the award.

“What an honor for these young ladies,” Runningen said.

“She nominated us for the work we did in helping to organize and encourage students to join,” Hoscheit said.

On Jan. 13 the pair will receive the honor along with several other students from across the region who were part of the iFeed event.

Each year the La Crosse Healthy Living Collaboration seeks to recognize local residents who have worked to make La Crosse County a healthier place to live, work and play by creating policy and environmental changes that have made it easier to be physically active, eat healthy, and/or be tobacco free.

A seed is planted

“I never new it was possible to make such a big accomplishment,” Colleran said. “It’s nice to know that what we are doing is making a difference in our communities.”

“I was really excited to hear that we were being given the award,” Hoscheit added. “Our hard work and dedication paid off and for other students to see that what we are doing in Interact Club and how that is making a difference in our communities is nice.”

Colleran and Hoscheit both spoke of a sense of pride knowing that the younger students can look to their example and hope to one day themselves make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

“It just shows that even the small things can make a difference in the community,” said Colleran.

“It’s nice to know that the things we did will have an impact on students to come,” added Hoscheit. “When we graduate things are going to carry on and the efforts of others in our school are going to continue to make this a better place to live.”

“I think their volunteerism is outstanding and it shows what others can do when taking the initiative,” principal Mary Morem said.

Colleran and Hoscheit will be given the award at a ceremony held on Jan. 13.

Colleran is the daughter of Mike and Fernanda Colleran. Hoscheit is the daughter of Matt and Amy Hoscheit.