Houston county sheriff’s office arrests woman on controlled substance crimes

On Jan. 4, 2017, at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Police Department, and the Southeast Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on East Lincoln St. in the City of Caledonia. As a result of the search warrant, narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia were discovered in the residence.

Officers recovered 11 baggies of a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. The baggies appeared to be packaged for individual sale.

Shelly Marie Lemmerman, age 45, was arrested and charged in district court with 4th degree possession with intent to sell and 5th degree possession of narcotics, both felonies.

Ms. Lemmerman currently has two separate felony controlled substance crimes pending in Houston County in 2016.

Further investigation is ongoing with additional charges possible from this incident.