Morem guides Warriors to 75-60 win

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Junior transfer Marten Morem led all scorers against St. Charles as he had 29 points in the win.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Saints came in looking to neutralize the Warriors’ freshman phenom Noah King.

But unfortunately for them, the Warriors are not a one trick pony.

“They were taking Noah King away, trying to deny him the whole night,” Caledonia coach Josh Diersen said of the low post player.

The Saints were able to limit King to just two field-goal attempts in the first half and two points for all of Friday, Jan. 7 game. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

#11 Austin Heim defends against St. Charles’ guard Kaden Vaughn.

However, the Saints didn’t have an answer for Marten Morem and Owen King.

The duo combined for 49 of the Warriors 75 points in the 75-60 win over the Saints in Three Rivers action.

The Caledonia junior Marten Morem — a Blooming Prairie High School transfer — carried King’s quiet night with his best effort as a Warrior.

Morem’s 29 points led all scorers, as the Warriors (7-1, 4-0 Three Rivers) took sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

“Marten hit some big-time shots for us,” Diersen said. “It was a great night for him.”

Morem’s big night helped secure the win for the Warriors as the Saints did just enough otherwise to make the game competitive.

The Saints trailed the Warriors by just 10 points at the half, and later cut that deficit to eight with just over nine minutes to play in the game.

The Warriors were up 37-27 at the break.

Morem then took over, scoring eight unanswered points to put the game back to a comfortable double-digit lead for the Warriors.

Junior Andrew Goergen added 11 points on the night for the Warriors.

Jordan Burg had six points and Austin Heim had five points. Riley Gavin and Noah King each had two points in the game.

This Saturday the Warriors will play at the La Crosse Civic Center against some of the best teams from around the area.

Their opponent will be Wauwatosa West.

The Trojans currently sit at 7-4 overall with a 2-1 conference record.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Warrior boys will be at Chatfield.