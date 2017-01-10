New board members sworn in, committee assignments handled

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia area school board held an organizational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Newly elected Melissa Marschall and Emily McGonigle took the oath and were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting.

The new members join Jared Barnes who was re-elected and Spencer Yohe who was also re-elected.

Michelle Werner, Kelley McGraw and Jimmy Westland round out the seven person board.

Committee assignments were given out to the members.

On the activities committee are Yohe and Werner.

Administrative negotiations committee members are Barnes, Werner and McGraw.

Building, grounds and transportation committee members are McGraw and Barnes.

Community Ed. representatives are Westland and McGonigle.

Curriculum and PSEO are McGonigle and Barnes.

On the finance committee are Barnes and Marschall.

Spencer Yohe will be the Hiawatha Valley Education District representative.

Kelley McGraw and Michelle Werner are on the meet and confer committee.

Yohe and Werner will serve on the MNSHSL committee with Werner acting as an alternate.

Westland, McGonigle and Yohe will be on the strategic planning committee.

Barnes, Marschall and McGraw will serve as the support staff negotiations committee.

Teacher negotiations will be McGraw, Westland and McGonigle.

On the technology committee will be Barnes and McGonigle.

School board leadership

structure

Kelley McGraw was nominated to serve as the chairman for a second year in a row.

Michelle Werner will serve as the vice-chair.

Spencer Yohe replaces former long-time clerk Jean Meyer and will serve as clerk.

Melissa Marchall, having served as treasurer previously, will once again fill that role on the board.

Spencer Yohe will be the legislative liaison for the Caledonia school board.

The board will continue to meet the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the media center at the MS/HS.

In January, because of the Martin Luther King holiday, the board will meet on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

In February, the board voted to hold their annual meeting on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m.