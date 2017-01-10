New county board holds first meeting

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

The new Houston County board are made up of the newly elected (from left to right) Jack Miller, Scott Connor and Fred Arnold, and commissioners Justin Zmyewski and Teresa Walter.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The new members of the Houston County board were sworn in during their first meeting of 2017.

Newly elected Fred Arnold, Scott Connor and Jack Miller joined board members Teresa Walter and Justin Zmyewski.

The board will bring back the public comment portion of their meetings as Connor and Miller both referenced what they heard from constituents on the campaign trail.

In addition, beginning in February, the board will meet three times per month, including one evening meeting within those three.

The first and fourth Tuesday of the month, the board will meet like they have in the past, at 9 a.m. Public comment will again be at the front of their meeting and the board chairman has the discretion to allow for dialogue during the meeting.

On the second Tuesday of each month, the board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Again public comment will be allowed during the first 15 minutes of the meeting.

The board will discuss their various committee assignments at the Jan. 17 board meeting.

Other discussion

• IT director Andy Milde came before the new board to discuss the sound system.

A new sound system was installed in the CJC room of the new jail building. That old sound system was brought up to the commissioner room in the historic courthouse.

“You’re going to have to make a mental note to lean directly into the microphones,” said Milde. “We can’t cover all dynamics, but hopefully this works better.”

• The board approved the annual hauler’s contracts.

• The Caledonia Argus and Spring Grove Herald were each chosen as the county’s legal newspaper. Publication of the legal minutes will be in the two papers giving both readers the chance at the information.

• The county approved an amendment to an agreeement for the Human Services Department.

• The board accepted a $499 donation from the sheriff’s posse for training equipment.

• In addition to public comment, the board also heard from their constituents regarding the county highway shop.

The new board agreed that something needed to be done.

They also were in agreement to do something “sooner rather than later.”

The board will form a committee made up of the five members themselves, and will consider the options before them.

Commissioner Zmyewski spoke of wanting to see how the new board felt about the Roverud Building in Spring Grove.

The board appointed Zmyewski to take the lead and come up with an agenda regarding discussions about a proposed highway shop building.

• Jack Miller was appointed as the chairman of the board while Zmyewski will serve as vice chair.