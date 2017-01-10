Power Supply

By Angela Denstad Stigeler

Despite the dark and cold, this is the time when so many of us try to shine a light on our personal fitness and highlight our healthy nutrition aspirations. To that end, a person simply can’t have enough healthy breakfast and snack options to fuel our fitness goals. That’s where these Megawatt Breakfast Bars come in! They’re full of protein, healthy fats and fiber, and have no refined sugars. If you’re careful with your ingredients, these can easily be made gluten-free and vegan-friendly. And for the sake of variety, you can change up the flavors by altering the spice combinations each time you bake them. Try cocoa-cinnamon as recommended here, or a lively lemon zest and ginger combination–whatever spices turn on a lightbulb for your taste buds.

These can be whipped up quickly and will last a week, so you can keep a ready supply. Cut them to fit your power-up needs: post-workout cubes, or bigger bars for breakfast on the go. Either way, these treats will help power your day, making sure you can rise and shine. If you’re ready to eat well and lighten up, you’ll have energy to burn with these megawatt treats!

Megawatt Breakfast Bars

½ cup melted extra virgin coconut oil

½ cup good quality honey or maple syrup

½ cup pitted dates, chopped

1 banana, mashed

2 tablespoons cocoa powder, optional

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Freshly grated nutmeg, to taste

Generous pinch of sea salt

2 heaping cups regular rolled oats

3/4 cup walnuts, roughly broken

1 cup ground almonds

¼ cup sunflower seeds

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and line an 8×8 or 9×9-inch pan with a piece of parchment fit to the bottom and up two sides. In a large saucepan, gently melt the coconut oil with the honey. Add the dates and cook for a couple of minutes, until the dates begin to soften into the mixture. Add the banana and mash it all together.

Add the cocoa powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and sea salt, or swap them all out for whatever spices you prefer. Stir until well combined, then add the rolled oats, walnuts, ground almonds and sunflower seeds. Mix well and scrape into your pre-lined pan. Spread the mixture evenly and press it down firmly into the pan.

Bake for about 30 minutes until lightly golden. Allow them to cool completely before lifting them from the pan. Cut them into cubes or larger breakfast-sized bars. Store covered for up to a week.

Recipe adapted from http://susanjanewhite.com/