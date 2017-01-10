Varsity team improving following holiday break, JV gymnasts pick up first win of the season

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

On Thursday, the Caledonia Warrior gymnastics team hosted a duel against the Stewartville Tigers.

“The girls did a fantastic job,” said head coach Jess Wiese. “After working hard and developing new skills over the winter break, the girls added more points to their overall team scores. The varsity team keeps gaining tenths, little by little; and junior varsity scored their first win on the season. The girls were on cloud nine. For yesterday’s meet I averaged all of the scores from the girls’ previous performances which determined their roster spot.”

Vault:

Maddie Wieser: Void

Becky Meyer: 5.7

Rachel Welsh: 7.1

Kourtney Olson: 7.15

Kerrigan Scanlan: 7.45;

4th Place

Total: 27.4

“Maddie Wieser struggled during her timed warm-up and one touch performing her front handspring,” Wiese said. “Having a mental block and letting her fear get the best of her, Maddie balked on both of her vaults, resulting in no scores. Being a little seventh grader and being put on varsity; was a lot for a little one to handle. We will be going back to square one so that Maddie can perform her best and have fun while competing.

“Becky Meyer had a rough one touch warm up; slamming into the vault right before competition. Taking a deep breath and putting it behind her, Becky competed two half ons for her vaults. (Getting deductions for keeping her head out and having her legs move in a horizontal line instead of the desired vertical position),” Wiese added. “Coach Helen and I are so proud of how Becky was able to defeat one of the hardest components of gymnastics: mental component. This showed how Becky is a seasoned athlete and gymnast.”

“Over the winter break, Rachel Welsh worked diligently on her vaults. Advancing to a half on and then throttling back and finding a perfect run and approach on her front handspring; Rachel competed two nice front handsprings. Her speed and block on this event are epic. By working blocking drills and turning off of the table, Rachel could very easily perform a front handspring hand full.”

“Kourtney Olson competed two very nice front handsprings,” said Wiese. “Lacking speed and block on her first vault, she made up for it in the second. Kourtney is a very self-aware athlete. When I approached her to give her corrections before she performed her second vault, she told me exactly what went wrong with her first vault. Awesome to see her grow as an athlete.”

“Kerrigan Scanlan vaulted big with her half-on/half off earning her a 4th place finish and two conference points. Trying to control her power moving in a forward direction, we bumped Kerrigan’s vault height up to a four,” said Wiese. “This extra height allows her to float more easily back to the ground. Getting deductions for not getting the completed 180 turns and having an arched position stresses the importance of blocking, turning, and hallow drills. Once Kerrigan is able to break down her vault into each segment, she will be a force to reckon with.”

Bars:

Maddie Wieser: 4.05

Brianna Johnson: 2.1

Jennifer Bauer: 2.45

Kourtney Olson: 2.1

Kerrigan Scanlan: 4.85;

4th Place

Total: 13.45

“Maddie was able to leave her vaults behind her and complete a gorgeous bar routine. Having fluidity, perfect form, and little to no deductions, Maddie scored the second best on the team,” said Wiese. “Maddie’s performance on bars made me so incredibly proud of her. With Maddie’s strength, understanding of body control and awareness she is going to be a definite bar specialist in her future. As soon as Maddie gets her kip, she will be unstoppable.”

“Brianna Johnson competed a clean bar routine. Her score shows how much each extra tap and pause can take away from each routine. During this coming weeks practice we will be pushing fluidity of skills,” Wiese said.

“Jennifer Bauer competed varsity for the first time. She did a fantastic job. Keeping her cool when having a little bobble on her squat on to high bar, Jenni competed with such confidence you would have sworn her routine was being performed in practice. Letting go a little too early on her backswing, her dismount landing had a stumble and fall. Jennifer, as well as her sister April (injured during warm-ups) and Maddie will be event specialist on bars,” said Wiese.

“Kourtney Olson also struggles with pausing between skills, extra taps, and leg separation. When jumping to high bar, Kourtney performs a baby giant. By not pulling her toes over the bar, she smacked her thighs against the high bar and bounced off; resulting in an incomplete bar routine. Bars is a very frustrating event because it is all about timing. Kourtney tends to rush each skill and not use her full body length to her advantage,” said Wiese.

“Kerrigan Scanlan swung big during her bar routine earning her a 4th place finish and two conference points. Suffering from shin splints and knee pain we pulled Kerrigan’s tuck flyaway in order to keep her healthy and safe. This is a skill that I don’t want to shy away from because it completes her amazing bar set,” Wiese said.

Beam:

Kourtney Olson: 6.8

Becky Meyer: 6.85; 4th Place

Kerrigan Scanlan: 6.275

Emma Ranzenberger: 5.35

Rachel Welsh: 3.975

Total: 25.275

“Kourtney Olson completed a beautiful beam routine. Falling on her first back walkover Kourtney had an incomplete tumbling series which lowered her score,” said Wiese. “Kourtney’s long lines and grace are fun to watch on this event. Her jumps and leaps are sky high and performed with good form. We just need to work on connections and not cheating the turns.

“Becky Meyer had one of the best saves I have ever seen in my entire gymnastics career. Counter balancing and restoring her center of gravity over the beam, Becky saved a wobble that should have been a fall to the floor,” Wiese said. “Receiving credit for the skills but not the connection of a tumbling series, Becky’s score reflected how hard she has been working on beam over the winter break and the last few practices giving her a 4th place finish and two conference points. Becky has been working her front walkovers daily on high beam. I am excited to see where that skill will take her beam routine.”

“Kerrigan Scanlan had a nice beam routine. Falling on her cartwheel, she was unable to complete her tumbling series,” Wiese said. “During this week’s practice we will work on backwalkovers to get the required backwards motion and increase her difficulty level. The landing of a backwalkover series is easier to stick because you can see your feet come into contact with the beam.”

“Emma Ranzenberger is one to watch on beam. Her dance exudes a confidence that is eye catching. Once again, Emma was able to have great counter balancing skills and saved her cartwheel, cartwheel series,” said Wiese.

“Rachel Welsh had a case of the jitters on her beam set. Tending to stiffen up like a soldier to try and force a stick; when in actuality she needs to bend and absorb is a tough habit to break for Rachel. With time and beam basics, absorbing her landings will become second nature,” said Wiese.

Floor:

Rachel Welsh: 3.85

Brianna Johnson: 4.85

Kerrigan Scanlan: 5.15

Becky Meyer: 6.35; 5th place

Kourtney Olson: 6.9; 3rd place

Total: 23.25

“Rachel Welsh has been working hard on her cross tumbling during the last few practices,” said Wiese. “Tapping her foot and having small breaks in between her skills in her tumbling passes created incomplete passes. Once fluidity of her tough skills in each pass is reached, her score will skyrocket.”

“Brianna Johnson competed a beautiful floor set. Her jumps and leaps were gorgeous. Having minor form breaks on her backwalkovers (knees bending when hands come in contact with the floor) is making me want to push for the back handsprings we have been hitting hard in practice,” said Wiese.

“Kerrigan Scanlan tumbled big during her floor routine but got tangled in her hair during her third pass. While performing her back handsprings her ponytail got wrapped under her hand and made her almost fall. Recovering with grace, Kerrigan saved her floor routine,” said Wiese.

“Becky Meyer earned a 5th place finish and one conference point with her stunning floor routine. Her music choice and choreography are breath taking. When looking at the gymnastics skill book, Becky’s jumps are picture perfect,” Wiese said.

"Kourtney Olson concluded the meet with a fantastic floor routine which gave her a third place finish and three conference points. Running hard, having fast hands, setting high, Kourtney flipped her round off back handspring back tuck for her first tumbling pass. With her power and set, Kourtney could easily stretch the tuck into a layout. I am very excited to see where her tumbling will take her," added the coach.

All-Around:

Kerrigan Scanlan: 23.725;

3rd place

Kourtney Olson: 22.95

Team:

Varsity:

Caledonia: 89.375; 2nd place

Stewartville: 113.85; 1st place

Junior Varsity:

Caledonia: 86.0; 1st place

Stewartville: 71.7; 2nd place

The week ahead:

The Warrior gymnasts travel to Pine Island on Friday, Jan. 13. They host La Crescent on Monday, Jan. 16.