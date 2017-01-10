Warriors blow out the Saints

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Head coach Kevin Klug was pleased with his team’s unselfish play in the Warrior girls basketball team’s 60-39 win over the Saints of St. Charles.

“The girls really played an all-around good, unselfish game,” said Klug. “St. Charles ran a box-and-1 on Katie (Tornstrom) and the other girls stepped up and made some key shots.”

The Warriors led 39-18 at the half and in the second stanza both teams scored 21 points for the final outcome. Klug thought his team moved the ball well all night, especially in the first half.

“Kyley (Shefelbine) and Abby (Bauer) made shots and rebounded well, we moved the ball well and were able to get Mariah (Schroeder) good looks. Adri, Alyssa, Amber, Ashley, and Heidi all hustled great and helped us by getting a bunch of steals. We need to continue to play that way to be successful.”

The win brings the Warriors record to 5-1 in conference play and 7-4 overall on the season.

Stats

Mariah Schroeder, 23 pts

Kyley Shefelbine, 8 pts

Amber Conniff, 4 pts

Katie Tornstrom, 12 pts

Abby Bauer, 8 pts

Heidi Bolduan, 3 pts

Jenna Twite, 2 pts

This week:

The Warriors host Minnehaha Academy on Friday, Jan. 13. They host Chatfield on Tuesday, Jan. 17.