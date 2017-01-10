Warriors drop conference match against St. Charles

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Trever Vick looks to break free.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior wrestlers fell to St. Charles on Friday, Jan. 6, 46-35.

“Caledonia wrestling had a tough night against St. Charles Friday,” said assistant coach Roger Holland. “Two wrestlers were out with the flu, and the Warriors had to forfeit one weight class. The team record is now 4-4.”

Spencer Stemper at 182, David Seymour at 152 picked up pins for the Warriors. Kyle Cavanaugh at 132 also picked up a pin.

“Two Warrior wrestlers have achieved milestones in their personal career records,” said assistant head coach Roger Holland. “We plan to acknowledge them at the January 17 dual meet in Houston against Wabasha-Kellogg.”

Kyle Cavanaugh has 81 wins, he hit 75 wins in the middle of Bi-State this year.

Zach Schneider has 64 wins, he hit 60 in the middle of Bi-State this year.

These are typically recognized and honored as milestone victories with a T-shirt for 60 wins, and an embroidered patch for 75 wins.

Be sure to come out to the match in Houston on the 17th to honor the grapplers.

Scores vs. St. Charles

106: Jacob Cripps (CH) won by forefeit.

113: Tyler Mathison (SC) pinned Trever Vick 1:56.

120: Alex Welch (SC) pinned Ciaden Olson 1:59.

126: Mark Buring (SC) pinned Aaron Francis 2:17.

132: Kyle Cavanaugh (CH) pinned Jersey Thorson 1:18.

138: Jack Strub (CH) tech fall Braden Sanders 18-3.

145: Lane Heim (SC) pinned Abe Stemper 1:26.

152: David Seymour (CH) pinned Joe Dayland 3:48.

160: Bennett Sikking (SC) won by forfeit.

170: Logan Wendt (SC) maj. dec. Payton Schott 9-1.

182: Spencer Stemper (CH) pinned Riley Ferden 1:30.

195: Teagen Young (SC) pinned Zach Brueggen :20.

220: Jake Stokes (SC) pinned Tanner Krage 3:47.

285: Brent Robley (CH) won by forfeit.

This week’s action:

The Warriors travel to Lanesboro HS to do battle with FC/L/MC wrestling co-op on Thursday, Jan. 12.

“The Youth wrestlers are doing some pre-meet matches against the FCLMC wrestling club youth too,” said Holland.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 the Warriors will be at the Invitational at Stewartville.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the Warriors host Wabasha-Kellogg in Houston.

Current wrestling records for Caledonia: (as of 1-9-17)

126# Aaron Francis, 9-6.

132# Kyle Cavanaugh, 13-2.

138# Jack Strub, 10-3.

145# Zach Schneider, 14-7.

152# David Seymour, 14-4.

170# Spencer Stemper, 6-5.

182# Austin Werner, 11-3.

285# Brent Robley, 14-4.