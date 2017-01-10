What were the top 10 most read stories of 2016 on hometownargus.com?

Each year at this time, the Caledonia Argus staff likes to look back at the top stories of 2016.

What touches our lives? What moves us to tears? What are we intrigued to learn about?

Using analytical data from our website, we’ve ranked the top 10 stories of 2016 based on the number of times they were viewed on our website hometownargus.com.

Here are snippets of the top 10 stories of 2016 as ranked by the number of page views online.

#10- “Once in a lifetime experience for the locals who were part of music video shoot” File photo

The 10th most read story in 2016: Adam Forrester was part of the production crew for the music video shot in the historic jail.

The rap band “Atmosphere,” based in Minneapolis, was in Houston County to film a video for their upcoming single “Seismic Waves” during this past week.

A production company hired by the band hired several locals who served as extras during the production of the music video, which was filmed in the historic jail.

An actress, who was chosen for the song, was portrayed trying to “escape from her vices, things like her cell phone and other things that dictate so much about our lives.”

Locals like Adam Forrester, a senior at Caledonia High School, were given the chance to learn first hand about the process.

Forrester got the gig thanks to his boss, Elsie Babler.

“It was awesome,” he said of the experience. “Some of the guys came in and she asked them what they were in town for and they told her they were shooting a music video,” he said. “She told them I’m really interested in film and music and a couple days later they called me and asked me if I would be a junior producer.”

#9- “Write-in candidate Ryan Stenzel would like to change under-representation on county board”

Why did you decide to run for county board?

RS: I love people and politics; in that order. I hadn’t taken much of an interest in the local political landscape until a few years ago when I realized that almost everyone I was conversing with had nothing positive to say about how our local government functions. I cannot speak on behalf of the residents of other districts, but I know that a significant number of people in our community are upset. They feel underrepresented and dismissed as if their opinions do not matter. I would like to change that.

#8- “ESB announces new La Crescent location”

Recent expansion into the La Crescent market meant that Eitzen State Banking and Insurance would need to think about a rebrand.

“People know us in Caledonia and obviously, Eitzen,” assistant vice president Francis Myhre said. “But, in moving to La Crescent, we felt it would be better to change to ESB Banking and Insurance.”

So ESB Banking & Insurance has moved into the La Crescent market for a very simple reason. “We wanted better accessibility for our customers, especially in La Crosse and the La Crescent area,” Myhre said. “We’re still the only financial institution headquartered in Houston County and we’ve always been locally owned and still are.”

#7- “Caledonia graduate to travel the world learning of other cultures, sharing her experiences”

Caitlyn Krueger is leaving this week for a six-month journey to Finland and India. In her free time, the North Dakota State University graduate is hoping to also travel to Germany, Poland and Switzerland and is working with her Finish host family on a possible trip to either Estonia or St. Petersburg, Russia.

“Our world is so much bigger than just our tight knit small town community,” Krueger said of the upcoming trip.

#6- “Doering family on board German cruise ship as accident kills two” File photo

In the sixth most read story on hometownargus.com in 2016: Heidi Doering, Bea and Harley Doering and Holly Becker pictured in Germany.

As Caledonia resident Harley Doering slept below the deck of the Viking Freya, he didn’t know something was amiss until he noticed all of the footsteps above.

“I’m a pretty sound sleeper,” he said.

Doering and his wife Bea and daughters, Heidi (Doering) and Holly Becker, also of Caledonia, had just boarded the cruise ship and were set to enjoy a week-long cruise of the Danube River in Germany.

On the night of Sept. 10, the quartet were aboard the cruise ship which struck a bridge over the river killing its two navigators.

“My daughter went upstairs to see what was happening,” Doering said of the early moments of the accident. “She came back down to our room and told us we needed to assemble upstairs.”

#5- “Owners of Winona Controls reopen bowling alley as “MAAD Alley;” community very appreciative” File photo

The fifth most popular story of 2016: Owners of MAAD Alley, Matt Phillips and Adam Augedahl, invite you to come enjoy the facilities.

The discussions began as possible additional storage for their main business, Winona Controls.

But when person after person after person in the community asked if Matt Phillips and Adam Augedahl would be willing to rehab the facility and run it as a bowling alley again, the pair was willing to give it a shot.

“We don’t know the first thing about running a bowling alley,” they laughed. “In all honesty, Winona Controls has always shared a parking lot and we were looking for more space.”

But on Sept. 6, MAAD Alley was opened to an appreciative public.

“We’re so glad they opened it back up,” Ruth St. Mary said. “All of the bowlers are. We really appreciate what they’ve done.”

Family and friends stepped up and put some touches to the bowling alley which was in need of repair. “We put in a new AC and heating unit,” Phillips said. “We had a lot of support from family.”

The alley has a strong tradition in Caledonia, having originally opened in 1977, under the ownership of the Denstads.

#4- “Kohlmeier is the new owner of Bluff Country Meats” File photo

The fourth most popular story of 2016: Long time Bluff Country Meats employee Corby Kohlmeier purchased the business as of August 1.

When former Bluff Country Meat’s owners Don and Bonnie Robley approached long-time employee Corby Kohlmeier about buying the business, it took him a little bit of time to consider it.

“They threw it out there to me a few years ago,” new owner Kohlmeier said. “I really didn’t think about it too hard but after a few years of seeing how steady business has been I went for it.”

Kohlmeier took over Bluff Country Meats in Eitzen on Aug. 1.

He is excited to be a new small business owner and one of such a strong reputation and vibrant background as Bluff Country Meats.

Like his predecessors, Kohlmeier plans to continue to offer custom processing of all kinds.

“They bring in the animal and we get it back to them in packages,” Kohlmeier summed up his business model.

The company will do beef, pork, sheep and venison. “We do custom sausages and smoking,” he said.

The hours will remain the same.

#3- “Ma Cal Grove Golf Club welcomes new managers” File photo

The third most read story of 2016: Pree Amin and his wife Kristy invite you to stop out at Ma Cal Grove and see what they have in store.

There is snow on the ground and more cold and snow coming, but the doors are open at Ma Cal Grove Golf Course. Although there is no golf going on right now on the course, it’s warm inside and, “We open the bar Thursday through Sunday at 4 p.m. so people can get used to us being open,” Pree Amin, the new manager along with his wife, Kristy, said. “Soon we will be working on the food menu. As for golf, it’s all weather dependent. We are working slowly. Hopefully we will have prices and membership rates out very soon. When Kristy comes up, we will open the bar more and have food as well.” For right now, Kristy is still working at the Trophy Club of Atlanta and isn’t in Caledonia full time. She is planning on moving up here at the beginning of March.

#2- “Friends of Joe Kubitz honor him with hand-made casket” File photo

The number two most read story of 2016: Friends and family of Joe Kubitz built him the casket, pictured above, following his passing.

Joe Kubitz worked at Konkel Sawmill in New Albin for 21 years. Kubitz passed away recently and the employees and company wanted to do something to honor such a wonderful man.

Many of the men who worked at Konkel Sawmill were friends with the late employee.

“I learned that Joe would be placed in a rented casket to be viewed at the wake and the funeral service, and then be removed from it for cremation,” said co-worker and friend, Willie Abrahamzon.

“Willie approached me with the idea of building a coffin for Joe,” one of the mill’s co-owners, Tony Konkel said. “We didn’t have a problem with it.”

So the mill donated the wood to build Kubitz a coffin he would be proud of.

“Joe was always such a kind hearted person, who always did the right thing without question,” Abrahamzon said. “Those kind of people deserve to be honored. I just wanted to make a big deal about the whole thing so that he would not go unnoticed.”

Abrahamzon and several other of Joe’s co-workers spent their off time working on the tribute to their late friend.

#1- “Vikings planning two days of celebrating the Warriors in honor of being named “Minnesota’s Football Program of the Year” File photo

The most read story of 2016 was about the Vikings coming to town to honor and recognize the Caledonia Warrior football team and program as Minnesota’s Football Program of the Year!

Second, third and fourth grade boys tossing the pigskin around the playground at Caledonia elementary school dream of one day being Vikings for sure; but it is the fact that they often can be heard celebrating a touchdown as their favorite Warrior player that was, in part, one of the reasons the Vikings selected Caledonia as Minnesota’s first Football Program of the Year by the team.

Those same little boys may occasionally shout “touchdown AP” as they hold the football in the air crossing the pre-determined end zone, but just as often they can be heard saying “touchdown Mitchell Schmitz.”

And with each spike of the ball, another proud Warrior takes a step towards becoming part of the family.

“Caledonia is exactly what we pictured when we thought about this award,” Emily Rooney-Bohmbach, Manager, Marketing Partnerships with the Minnesota Vikings said.

Rooney-Bohmbach and a contingent of Vikings players, media members, past Viking greats and other dignitaries are coming to Caledonia on Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7 to celebrate with the community.

“We really want to celebrate with the community and with the program,” Rooney-Bohmbach said. “This is the first ever, and our plan is to keep doing this program annually so what better program to receive the honor of the first year than Caledonia.”