Bruce B. Knutson, 63, of Caledonia, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and will conclude with a brief prayer service, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia, Minn. Burial will be held at a later date.