County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Judy Storlie, Justin Zmyewski, Steve Schuldt, Teresa Walter and Dana Kjome

Presiding: Judy Storlie, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the December 20, 2016 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $18,047.21

Road & Bridge Fund 32,713.32

—————

Total $50,760.53

=========

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to authorize Highway Department staff to negotiate the purchase of a used vehicle to replace the mechanics truck for up to $75,000.00.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and carried with Commissioners Zmyewski and Kjome voting in the negative to approve a 3% COLA increase for the positions of County Attorney, Sheriff and Treasurer effective January 1, 2017, thereby setting the 2017 salaries as follows:

County Attorney $113,531.54

County Sheriff $98,069.18

County Treasurer $65,231.14

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve the service agreement with Motorola which will expire in 2021, and to authorize Sheriff Inglett to sign the required agreement.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski to approve obtaining a vehicle through the lease program however, the motion failed for lack of a second.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to accept the donation from a longstanding supporter of the K-9 program who prefers to remain anonymous.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve the hire of Larissa McCann as a 67-day temporary effective January 3, 2017.

On the recommendation of HR Director Arrick-Kruger, motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve a change to the organizational structure of Human Services to reflect the Fiscal Officer as supervisor to both the HS Accounting Technician and Collections Specialist. In addition, contract management will be assigned to the Fiscal Officer.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the Project Agreement with Preservation Alliance of Minnesota for Grant Project Management Consulting Services.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger presented the CEDA Professional Services Agreement for consideration. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to approve the Professional Services Agreement in the amount of $36,577.00.

Motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement with Erik Sievers, MSW, LICSW.

HS Director Pugleasa presented 14 contracts for individuals providing guardianships and conservatorships services. The contracts being presented at this time reflect historic providers whose services may or may not continue depending on need. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve the 14 contracts as presented.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to approve the budget amendments as presented.

On the recommendation of Finance Director Lapham, motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to commit the following funds for 2017: $20,744.00 for a designated airport project and also wheelage tax in the amount of $616,860.00 for use as required by the Highway Department.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter and seconded by Commissioner Schuldt to set the 2017 levy at a 3% increase over the 2016 levy and to adopt the following resolution. A roll call vote was taken: District 1 – yes, District 2 no; District 3 yes; District 4 – yes; District 5 no. The motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 16-51

BE IT RESOLVED, that the levy after the deduction of County Program Aid (CPA), in the amount of $12,057,481 be made on all taxable property in the County of Houston for taxes payable in 2017 in the following amounts by County Fund:

County Revenue $ 7,838,448

Road & Bridge 2,320,738

Human Services 1,396,748

Bond Fund 2009B Jail CIP Bonds 510,234

Bond Fund 2009C Jail Bonds 268,288

Bond Fund 2010A Jail CIP Bonds 381,993

Bond Fund 2010B Jail Bonds 224,707

—————-

Total $12,941,156

Less CPA (883,675)

—————-

Total Levy $12,057,481

==========

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Schuldt and unanimously carried to adopt the 2017 Operating Budget as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. 16-52

RESOLUTION ADOPTING 2017 OPERATING BUDGET

==================================

On the recommendation of Finance Director Lapham, motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adopt the major and minor funds as presented.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Kjome and unanimously carried to adopt the Procurement Policy for Federal Grants and make it part of the Countys accounting manual.

There being no further business and the time being 10:29 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Schuldt, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Judy Storlie, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

